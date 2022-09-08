What does the Queen’s death mean for politics?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What does the Queen’s death mean for politics?

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 10.46pm
Flags above No 10 Downing Street fly at half mast following the announcement of the Queen’s death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Flags above No 10 Downing Street fly at half mast following the announcement of the Queen’s death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The death of the Queen signals a major change in the workings of public life.

Buckingham Palace said Elizabeth II, the nation’s longest-reigning monarch who served as head of state for more than 70 years, died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

Her eldest son has become King Charles III.

After speaking to the King, Prime Minister Liz Truss was due to chair a meeting of ministers involved in planning next steps at 9pm.

Politics as normal is put on hold as the nation enters a 10-day period of mourning, which lasts until the Queen’s funeral.

On Friday, the House of Commons’ sitting will not start at 9.30am as planned.

Instead, both Houses of Parliament are due to gather at noon to allow MPs and peers to pay tribute to the Queen in a session due to last until 10pm.

Ms Truss will lead the tributes.

There will also be a rare Saturday sitting, where senior MPs will take the oath of allegiance to the King from 2pm, with tributes continuing again until 10pm.

The session will end with a “formal humble address” to the King at the end, “expressing the deep sympathy of the House” on the Queen’s death, the House of Commons’ said in a statement.

All MPs will have the option to take the oath to the King when the House returns, but are not obliged to.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will determine the timetable for the following days, but it is expected to be significantly reduced until after the state funeral as Parliament adjourns.

This means new laws cannot be passed until Parliament returns, though it could be recalled for the most pressing matters.

Erskine May, which outlines parliamentary procedure, states: “On the demise of the Crown, Parliament, if sitting, is immediately to proceed to act; and if adjourned or prorogued is immediately to meet and sit.

“In such circumstances, Parliament has met on Sunday.”

Most government announcements, ministerial visits, press releases and conferences will pause during the period of mourning.

One exception is the Government’s energy support package, which was being set out by Ms Truss earlier on Thursday when it emerged the Queen was placed under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Due to the scale of the cost-of-living crisis, households struggling with soaring energy bills can still expect to get information on government support as work on the policy continues, with emergency legislation possible.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is due to give specifics of how the plan will be funded during his emergency fiscal announcement later this month.

The timing will likely be affected by the mourning period.

The Commons is due to go into conference recess on September 22, but the Government could decide to change the timetable to make up the time lost and ensure they can pass the necessary energy legislation.

It is up to party leaders whether party conferences should go ahead.

The Liberal Democrats, due to gather from September 17, are the only ones whose conference falls within the mourning period.

The Government wants schools to stay open and will not tell cultural and sporting events to stop, with the decision down to individual cultural organisations and sporting associations.

