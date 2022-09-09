Hundreds of privy counsellors cut from King’s Accession Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Hundreds of privy counsellors cut from King’s Accession Council

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 1.17pm
St James’s Palace, in central London, where the Accession Council takes place (Nick Ansell/PA)
St James’s Palace, in central London, where the Accession Council takes place (Nick Ansell/PA)

Hundreds of privy counsellors are to miss the new King’s historic Accession Council after being dropped from the list of attendees due to lack of space and concerns over safety.

All 700-plus privy counsellors – mostly present and past politicians – would traditionally be summoned to witness the formal proclamation of the death of the monarch and the accession of the successor to the throne, and the King’s first Privy Council.

But the rules were changed to limit numbers due to fears of overcrowding in St James’s Palace, causing consternation and anger among those cut from the ancient role.

Buildings and Landmarks – St James’s Palace – Pall Mall
St James’s Palace was built between 1531 and 1536 by Henry VIII (Ben Curtis/PA)

Although not all privy councillors are required to attend the Accession Council, which Buckingham Palace announced will take place at 10am on Saturday, this does not affect the constitutional process.

Numbers permitted to attend have been reduced to 200 – with senior politicians and members of the clergy prioritised – and the remaining 500 were asked to apply for an annual ballot for a small number of spare seats.

The Daily Telegraph reported in May 2022 that Richard Tilbrook, clerk of the Privy Council, had written to counsellors warning of the change, saying St James’s Palace presents a “number of significant challenges in terms of capacity, accessibility and crowd flow”.

He added: “The pace at which an Accession Council must take place limits the additional security, infrastructure and provision we are able to make on the day.

“Even with a number of mitigations in place, there was a significant risk of overcrowding and lengthy queuing, resulting in safety issues and a compromised experience for attendees, and potentially delaying the start of the Accession Council.”

Sir Edward Leigh, Tory MP for Gainsborough, told the Telegraph it risked reducing the Privy Council into “a mere Disneyland showpiece” rather than a body that is central to the UK’s constitutional functioning.

The Accession Council is considered the first major event of the King’s reign, and usually takes place within 24 hours of the death of the sovereign.

The Prince of Wales announces business forum
Charles will be formally proclaimed King at the Accession Council (Phil Noble/PA)

When the Queen acceded to the throne, there were 281 privy counsellors.

All were summoned, with 175 attending, on February 8 1952 when the monarch read her oath and presided over her first Privy Council, ahead of the public proclamation of the new sovereign being read in the open air from the palace’s Friary Court balcony.

Numbers have jumped considerably over the years, with up to 554 privy counsellors existing in 2010 and 719 in 2022.

The sovereign is the head of the Privy Council and the body advises the monarch as they carry out duties as head of state.

Privy Council members include cabinet members past and present, the speaker, the leaders of the main political parties, archbishops, senior judges and other senior public figures, and members are entitled to use the title Right Honourable.

Counsellors are appointed for life by the sovereign on the advice of the prime minister.

But only those privy counsellors summoned – usually cabinet ministers and a minimum of three people – by the lord president of the council attend the regular meetings, typically held monthly.

The Privy Council dates from the time of the Norman kings when the monarch met in private – hence the description Privy – with trusted counsellors who fulfilled the role the cabinet performs today.

