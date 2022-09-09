Donaldson hopes Queen’s legacy will bring reconciliation to island of Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Donaldson hopes Queen’s legacy will bring reconciliation to island of Ireland

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 2.34pm
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media on College Green in Westminster, London, ahead of the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Commons. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media on College Green in Westminster, London, ahead of the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Commons. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.

The Queen’s death should inspire the island of Ireland to “complete the journey” that will deliver “true healing and reconciliation”, MPs have heard.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said her visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011 was “groundbreaking” and said she reminded people that “forgiveness lies at the heart of her faith and that it can reconcile divided communities”.

The MP for Lagan Valley told the Commons: “During the most traumatic days of our troubled past in Northern Ireland, Her Majesty visited with us many times to show solidarity with her people in their darkest of hours.

“Her presence conveyed a deep sense of stability and offered hope to so many.

“One such visit was in 1976 in one of the most violent years of the Troubles. In her Christmas address later that year, Her Majesty spoke of a need for an end to the conflict and pointed the way to peace and reconciliation.”

Royal visit to Northern Ireland – Day 2
The Queen shakes hands with Martin McGuinness in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)

Sir Jeffrey noted the Queen was “touched by the violence” of the Troubles in 1979 when the IRA assassinated her second cousin, Lord Mountbatten, in Co Sligo.

He said: “She shared the sense of loss felt by countless victims and her empathy and understanding offered comfort to so many from all backgrounds.

“She rose above that sense of loss to reach across divided communities in Northern Ireland and to offer hope. This is real leadership.”

Sir Jeffrey said the present day sees the island “still struggle to deal with the legacy of our troubled past”.

He described the Queen as a “bridge builder”, adding: “Your historic visit to the Republic of Ireland was a cathartic moment in British-Irish relations.

“The way you conducted yourself, the language you used and the message you brought help to lay to rest many of the ghosts of our shared history that have cast their shadows over relationships on these islands for centuries.

“It is my hope that your passing and the example you set will inspire us to even greater heights, and to complete the journey that will bring true healing and reconciliation to our troubled land.”

