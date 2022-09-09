Charles tells PM that mother’s death was ‘moment I have been dreading’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles tells PM that mother’s death was ‘moment I have been dreading’

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 9.58pm
King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles has told Liz Truss that the death of his mother was “the moment I have been dreading”.

The Prime Minister had her first audience with the new King following his return to Buckingham Palace from Balmoral.

Ms Truss, who only took office this week, curtsied as she was shown in to meet Charles for the first of what will be regular weekly encounters.

As she offered her condolences, the King shook her hand and thanked her, saying: “You are very kind for coming – I know how busy you are.”

He added: “But it’s been so touching this afternoon when we arrived here, all those people come to give their condolences.”

Ms Truss again repeated: “Your Majesty, my very greatest sympathies.”

He replied: “You are very kind. It was the moment I have been dreading, as I know a lot of people have. We’ll try to keep everything going. Come, come have a seat.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Charles shakes hands with Liz Truss at their first audience (Yui Mok/PA)

Earlier, Ms Truss led tributes in the House of Commons to the Queen as she urged the country to support their new monarch.

She told MPs the King “bears an awesome responsibility that he now carries for all of us”, adding: “Even as he mourns, his sense of duty and service is clear.”

She said the British people, the Commonwealth and all MPs must support Charles as he takes the country forward to a “new era of hope and progress, our new Carolean age”.

While “our lives changed forever” with the death of the Queen, she said Britons must show the world “we do not fear what lies ahead”.

On Tuesday, Ms Truss met the Queen at her Scottish estate when she was invited to form a Government following her victory in the Conservative leadership contest.

On Saturday, she will attend the Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace where Charles will be formally proclaimed King.

