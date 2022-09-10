King holds audiences with Cabinet members and opposition parties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King holds audiences with Cabinet members and opposition parties

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 4.18pm
The King during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her Cabinet in the 1844 Room, at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The King during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her Cabinet in the 1844 Room, at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Cabinet has had an audience with King Charles after he was formally proclaimed monarch in succession to the late Queen.

Liz Truss took her senior ministers to Buckingham Palace to be received by the sovereign for the first time.

The King spent time talking to new Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as they were flanked by the Prime Minister.

He was introduced to members by the Prime Minister as they lined up inside the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace.

The King during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Earlier members of the Cabinet were present for the formalities of the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, televised for the first time.

Camilla was also present at the audiences on Saturday afternoon and chatted to Cabinet members including Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, who oversaw the Accession Council in her role as Lord President of the Council.

Following the Cabinet audiences, the King spent time meeting the leaders of opposition parties, including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Ms Truss, who only took office on Tuesday, had her own first audience alone with the King on Friday following his return to London from Balmoral.

Welcoming her to the Palace, Charles told her the passing of his mother was “the moment I have been dreading”.

