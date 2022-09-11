Truss criticised over ‘improper’ sacking of top Treasury mandarin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss criticised over ‘improper’ sacking of top Treasury mandarin

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 4.04pm
Liz Truss departs 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss departs 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss has been accused of behaving “improperly” towards the Civil Service – threatening its traditional independence – by a former top Whitehall mandarin.

Lord Butler, who served as cabinet secretary under Margaret Thatcher, Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair, warned the actions of the new administration could “corrupt” the system of government.

The peer strongly condemned the sacking of the most senior official at the Treasury, permanent secretary Sir Tom Scholar, on the first day of the new administration, saying it was “very unusual and very regrettable”.

“If there was ever a time we needed experience and continuity, which is what the Civil Service provides, it is now,” he told BBC Radio 4’s The World This Weekend.

“We have a new sovereign, we have a new Prime Minister and we really need the cement that can hold this system together.

“I think the politicians are beginning to forget the constitution. The Civil Service is Her Majesty’s Civil Service. A government wouldn’t come in and on the first day sack the head of Her Majesty’s defence forces, the chief of the defence staff.

“I think they are behaving improperly towards the Civil Service. It will weaken them but it will also corrupt our system because one of those great advantages of having an independent, loyal Civil Service will be compromised.

Lord Butler
Lord Butler said the Civil Service is being treated ‘improperly’ (PA)

His comments were echoed by his successor as cabinet secretary, Lord O’Donnell, who told Times Radio: “She needs to respect the Civil Service and public servants everywhere and treat them with respect.

“And to be honest, the start, with the sacking of Tom Scholar, hasn’t been as respectful as one would like.

“If you’re going to succeed as a Prime Minister, you have to have the Civil Service with you. They are keen to serve the democratically elected politicians of the country. But the respect should go both ways.

“She needs to understand that sacking someone with no notice for no apparent reason, someone held in high regard by chancellors of all political parties, is is no way to earn the respect of the Treasury and the Civil Service, I’m afraid.”

Ms Truss has previously railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” and the decision to get rid of Sir Tom, on the first day of her new Government, was seen as a signal of her determination to change the direction of economic policy.

However, Lord Butler argued that Mrs Thatcher had entered No 10 similarly bent on change but had not felt the need to get rid of the senior officials involved.

“The permanent secretary of the Treasury stayed on and provided continuity. That didn’t stop the Thatcher government changing the direction of economic policy.”

