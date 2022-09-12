Queen ‘on it’ but clearly not well during final meeting, says Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen ‘on it’ but clearly not well during final meeting, says Boris Johnson

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 5.36pm
Queen Elizabeth II with Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II with Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson has told how the Queen had been “absolutely on it” despite appearing ill during their final meeting just two days before her death.

The MP said she remained “actively focused” on both world and UK politics when he formally tendered his resignation as prime minister to her, despite being “clearly not well”.

Mr Johnson had his final audience with the Queen in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6 as he made way for Liz Truss to succeed him in Downing Street.

Liz Truss becomes PM
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Conservative backbencher, who was the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign, said he was moved by her “sense of duty” during their meeting.

He told the BBC: “One of the reasons it was so shocking on the eighth to hear about her death was because in that audience she had been absolutely on it. Just two days before her death.

“She was actively focused on geopolitics, on UK politics, quoting statesmen from the 50s, it was quite extraordinary.

“She seemed very bright, very focused. Look, she was clearly not well, I think that was the thing I found so moving when we all heard about her death two days later.

“I just thought how incredible that her sense of duty had kept her going in the way that it had, given how ill she obviously was, how amazing that she should be so bright and so focussed. So it was a pretty emotional time.”

Mr Johnson, who was forced to resign after a series of scandals, including partygate, has been prominent among the politicians paying tribute to the Queen after her death on Thursday.

