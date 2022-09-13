Worker pay lags behind soaring inflation despite wage hikes – ONS By Press Association September 13 2022, 7.34am UK workers saw their pay fall behind sky-high inflation despite another steep hike in earnings as the cost of living crisis hit hard, official figures have shown (Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up UK workers saw their pay fall behind sky-high inflation despite another steep hike in earnings as the cost-of-living crisis hit hard, official figures have shown. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 5.2% over the three months to July. But, with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account, real pay tumbled by 3.9% year-on-year, according to the ONS. It comes after CPI inflation jumped to a fresh 40-year high of 10.1% in July as energy and food bills sent living costs racing higher. (PA Graphics) The Government’s move to freeze energy bills at £2,500 is set to rein in the peak in inflation, but wages are still unlikely to keep pace with rising costs. The ONS added that total pay including bonuses lifted by 5.5% for the three-month period, falling by 3.6% with inflation taken into account. Pressure on wages came as official figures showed that the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 71,000 or 0.2%, between July and August to 29.7 million, the ONS said. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Business Truss plans ‘skew support’ to richest households, warns Resolution Foundation Fever-Tree sees higher glass prices but revenue grows M&C Saatchi continues to shun ‘derisory’ offer from rival Grocery price inflation hits new record to add £571 to average annual bill UK unemployment rate slumps to 48-year low but more Britons quit jobs market Shoppers reduce their spend at Ocado as cost of living bites Felixstowe port receives notice of second strike in dispute over pay Highland Spring: Water sales surge for major Perthshire employer Supermarkets and high street chains to shut stores for Queen’s funeral Falling gas prices and retail boost drives European markets higher More from The Courier ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the… Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day… 0 LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers… 0