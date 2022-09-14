Small businesses call for help amid soaring bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Small businesses call for help amid soaring bills

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 9.42am
Some firms said their energy bills had more than doubled in the past three months alone (Alamy/PA)
Small businesses are now looking to next week’s expected mini budget for help with soaring bills despite the slight easing in inflation.

Some firms said on Wednesday that their energy bills had more than doubled in the past three months alone.

Lesley So, founder of Derby-based eco-friendly drinks manufacturer So Good Kombucha, said the price of raw materials such as glass bottles has increased by 50% over the past year.

She said: “We can’t afford to raise our prices as we compete against mass-produced drinks that are a lot cheaper to make and so we have no choice but to continue to take massive hits on our margins.

“I’m afraid that this will get worse through the winter as demand for cold drinks drops and our bills continue to soar.

“This is going to significantly impact our ability to fulfil the whole point of the business, which was to create jobs for refugees and others who are marginalised in our communities. If this continues, many small businesses around the country like ours will really struggle to survive. To us, it doesn’t feel like the economy is growing.”

Sara Hall, founder of The Silk Purse Guild, said the energy bill crisis was “piercing the very heart of UK small businesses”.

She said: “I work with countless small independent makers and many are struggling to buy their raw materials and fire up their kilns.

“My small handmade marketplace has stalled, mid-launch, as no-one in the creative community has the courage to take chances or the motivation to start something new.

“The tone in the community remains grim as the cost-of-living crisis deepens, with no clear relief in sight. It is a constant battle to keep spirits up, and my mental health has absolutely been impacted, as the news seems to worsen by the day.”

Olga Sipcenoka, founder of Hertfordshire-based restaurant Per Tutti, said: “Suppliers call every week with new price increases, which is really stressful. For now, we haven’t increased our prices as we have to be in line with our local competitors including some very big chains, and our current dilemma is how long we will be able to swallow the extra costs without passing them on to the customer.

“We are a family of five and these are really worrying times. We are preparing ourselves for a recession, as the UK economy is currently facing a perfect storm.”

Amy Sabin, of Wareham-based personal training firm Future Fit Training, said: “It doesn’t feel like there’s much urgency to address the current economic crisis, much like the mental health crisis that will almost certainly follow.”

Maryann Penfold, owner of Worthing-based artisan hot chilli sauce maker Boom Sauce, said inflation was “destroying” small businesses by the day.

“I am genuinely worried about the future of my own business as customers are spending much less. I cannot increase my prices as that risks losing customers and equally I cannot reduce them as the cost of ingredients has shot up. Many small artisan producers like me are in a catch-22 situation. Lowering prices when raw material costs are skyrocketing just isn’t viable.”

Chris Maslin, director at Tunbridge Wells-based employee ownership specialists Go Eo, said workers wanted pay rises to match the rocketing cost of living, which was putting real pressure on businesses.

“Growing their own food and installing solar panels isn’t viable for most people, so they have no choice but to pay the rising prices for food and utilities. They’ll be hoping for wage increases to cope but already stretched businesses will struggle to afford these.”

Ollie Hayes, a former professional rugby player, personal trainer and founder of So Fit Bath, said: “The cost to keep the gym warm during the winter months is already sending a cold shiver down my spine. Energy bills are going through the roof and any small business with a physical premises will be feeling the squeeze right now.

“The energy price cap announced last week was a start but you get the feeling something more dramatic will be needed by Christmas. Let’s hope that something radical is announced in next week’s mini budget.”

Dave Kelly, co-founder of Bristol-based butcher Ruby & White, said: “Inflation may have dipped slightly but it won’t feel like that to millions of small businesses, especially those with an office or shop to heat and power.”

Real estate adviser Altus Group said businesses were urging the Chancellor to use the emergency mini budget to scrap a rise in the business rates tax next April that is pegged to September’s headline rate of inflation.

If August’s 9.9% CPI inflation rate is repeated in September, non-domestic buildings in England such as shops, pubs, restaurants, factories and offices face a £2.66 billion business rates hike during the 2023/24 financial year, it was estimated.

