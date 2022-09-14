Simon Coveney on visit to Ukraine to show Ireland’s support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simon Coveney on visit to Ukraine to show Ireland’s support

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 12.36pm
Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney being shown the site of mass graves in Bucha earlier this year (Department of Foreign Affairs/PA)
Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney being shown the site of mass graves in Bucha earlier this year (Department of Foreign Affairs/PA)

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is visiting Ukraine to establish facts about the ongoing war and reiterate support for the country.

Mr Coveney will visit Odesa port in southern Ukraine on Wednesday to see the operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The Fine Gael minister will also meet Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba during the one-day visit.

It is the second time Mr Coveney has travelled to Ukraine in recent months.

He said the purpose of the trip was to continue to show solidarity with Ukraine and get a detailed update from Mr Kuleba.

Mr Coveney is in Ukraine along with his Lithuanian counterpart, foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said the visit will help Ireland in making “appropriate contributions” based on facts from the ground.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative is part of a mechanism to export grain and other crops from Ukraine to ease the pressure on the global food crisis.

“This has been one of the successes over the last number of months for the UN to get agreement, and co-ordinate with Turkey, between Russia and Ukraine to facilitate the export of millions of tonnes of grain and other agricultural products out of Odesa, where they had effectively been piling up and were in danger of rotting,” Mr Coveney told RTE.

“Almost a quarter of the world’s traded grain comes from Ukraine and Russia, so it has been having an enormous impact on food security in parts of the world that are already finding it difficult to feed their people. It has also had a huge impact on grain prices and food prices in Ireland and around the world.”

Mr Coveney said Ireland is already doing a lot to support Ukraine.

“It’s important that we understand what is actually happening on the ground because there is a lot of misinformation out there,” he added.

“So far this initiative has allowed three million tonnes of grain to get out of Odesa and to ports.

“Ships get escorted by the Ukraine coastguard and then guided effectively to Istanbul where they get inspected by Ukrainian, Russian and UN officials and then they are allowed on their way.

“So far, around 140 ships have been allowed into the port of Odesa through this mechanism and we think that as this initiative progresses and more confidence grows in its safety it could export up to five million tonnes of grain out of Odesa on a monthly basis, which would make a huge difference in terms of food security and grain prices across the EU.”

