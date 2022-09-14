TfL urged to end ban on busking on the Tube during national mourning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TfL urged to end ban on busking on the Tube during national mourning

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 5.14pm Updated: September 14 2022, 7.10pm
TfL has shut its nearly 40 pitches until next Tuesday (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Transport for London (TfL) has been urged to reverse its decision to suspend busking on the London Underground during the period of national mourning for the Queen.

TfL has shut its nearly 40 pitches, which span 25 stations in the capital, until the end of Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

In an open letter to the local government body, the Musicians’ Union (MU) called for the pitches to be reopened immediately, citing the financial impact on licensed performers, who it said were able to reach up to 3.5 million Tube passengers every day.

The MU said its members had raised “serious concerns” about the move in recent days.

“The MU is saddened by the news of the death of the Queen and joins the country in paying its respects,” it said.

“However, we would encourage TfL to reverse this decision immediately, not least due to the impact it will have on the livelihood of its licensed buskers.

“The reason given for the suspension is that stations will be busier than usual.

“However, the suspension of the whole scheme would include pitches that are not at risk of overcrowding, and it would therefore make sense to only suspend pitches that are at risk of overcrowding, as we understand has happened in the past.

“Furthermore, we are advised that busking was permitted during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations and was carried out without any incident or problem whatsoever.”

The MU noted that the national lockdowns had a “devastating impact” on musicians and said those it had heard from were worried about losing further income during the cost-of-living crisis.

It said: “We ask that you do not prevent musicians from earning a living at this time but instead give them the opportunity to play their instruments and provide TfL commuters with music that will comfort them and lift their spirits during this period of mourning.”

Jamie Pullman, the MU’s London regional organiser, said: “The MU has been in contact with many musicians who have been denied an opportunity to earn a living and wholeheartedly support their view that they should be allowed to continue to busk on the Underground.

“Given that music plays such a central role in national events – royal weddings and now the funeral of the Queen – it is absurd to suggest that it is a disrespectful activity.

“Busking went ahead safely during the recent Jubilee celebrations, so we believe that concerns about overcrowding are overstated.”

A TfL spokesperson said: “During the period of national mourning we have taken the decision to pause the busking scheme across our network in order to maximise space for a very large expected number of passengers on the network.

“The ability to have busking in our stations is based on the assessment of conditions from the teams that operate the Tube.

“Given the expected large numbers of people travelling to London during the mourning period, and the demand this puts on the transport network, it has been decided that the scheme should be closed during this time.

“This approach is essential so that our staff can focus on keeping everyone safe and secure, and to maximise available space in stations.

“The decision was not taken lightly and was done so as part of broader considerations about how we look after the very high numbers of customers in the coming days.”

The BBC’s Last Night Of The Proms and Radio 2’s Live In Leeds festival are among the music events that were cancelled following the Queen’s death last Thursday while the Mercury Prize ceremony in London was postponed at the last minute.

