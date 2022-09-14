Sacking of Treasury official ‘retrograde and worrying’, says ex-Whitehall chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sacking of Treasury official ‘retrograde and worrying’, says ex-Whitehall chief

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 10.24pm
Sir Tom Scholar (UK Government/PA)
Sir Tom Scholar (UK Government/PA)

The sacking of the top Treasury official by Liz Truss’s Government has been condemned as “pretty disgraceful”, “retrograde and worrying” by a former head of the civil service.

Ex-Whitehall chief and independent crossbencher Lord Kerslake said Sir Tom Scholar’s dismissal marked a “problematic” shift towards ministers installing civil servants who agree with their views.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s move to oust Sir Tom on the first day of the new administration sparked a backlash in Whitehall.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Truss had previously railed against “Treasury orthodoxy”, with the sacking seen as a signal of her determination to change the direction of economic policy.

Lord Kerslake warned it would have a “chilling effect” on public confidence that ministers are receiving robust advice.

He told The Guardian: “What seems to have happened here is that they had a view about what they perceived was his approach to the policy side of things, and they decided they didn’t want to have that sort of robust advice on the issues.

“That is precisely what senior civil servants are there for. Even more than before, senior civil servants will be nervous about this and worry that robust advice is interpreted as political differences with their policies.

“It marks a new level of the growing trend of blaming the civil servants and dismissing them, and essentially saying they want a senior civil servant who aligns with our personal views.

“I think that is really problematic … I think there will be a chilling effect and the wider world will be less confident that decisions will be made on the basis of robust advice.”

The peer joined a growing chorus of anger over the sacking of Sir Tom, who worked in the civil service for three decades.

Lord Kerslake
Lord Kerslake (Victoria Jones/PA)

Lord Wilson, who headed the service under Tony Blair, said in a letter to The Times: “To summarily dismiss a key top official, judged by most people to be outstanding, at this moment is destabilising.

“It is contrary to established practice and is bound to create ripples as consequential moves take place.”

Lord Wilson also described as “ill-judged” an intervention by former Treasury minister Lord Agnew, who on Tuesday defended the sacking, branding Sir Tom as the embodiment of “the malign influence of the Treasury orthodoxy”.

The ousting was also criticised by former cabinet secretaries Lord Butler and Lord O’Donnell.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced plans to abolish the verdict (Jane Barlow/PA)
Family of murdered teenager welcomes plan to scrap not proven verdict
US president Joe Biden and new Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)
PM’s Biden talks cancelled as ‘full bilateral meeting’ planned on Wednesday
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss concludes meetings with leaders of Australia and New Zealand
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral
Ukrainian servicemen rest at a former Russian position in the recently retaken area of Izium (Evgeniy Maloletka/PA)
Russia ‘may not have sufficient reserves’ to withstand further Ukraine assault
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Oli Scarff/PA)
Truss set to meet world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
Jonathan Gullis during Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Jonathan Gullis suggests he has taken on schools brief
King Charles III (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charles concerned about people coping with difficult winter, Welsh leader says
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stood vigil at the Queen’s coffin (Yui Mok/PA)
MPs skipping queue to see Queen lying in state sparks criticism
Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and others are expected to vote for a rates hike next week (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank expected to unveil big rate hike on Thursday

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0