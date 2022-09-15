Three in five people do not support a delay to junk food ban – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three in five people do not support a delay to junk food ban – poll

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 12.02am
Three in five people do not want curbs on junk food to stop, a poll suggests (PA)
Three in five people do not support a delay to restrictions on junk food advertising, according to a new poll.

The survey of more than 2,000 adults, carried out by YouGov for Cancer Research UK and shared with the PA news agency, shows 60% of people support the restrictions being implemented in January 2023 as originally planned.

The Government is reviewing its anti-obesity strategy for England, including a ban on TV advertising of junk food before 9pm and multibuy deals.

It is thought the review is being carried out in light of the cost-of-living crisis.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is also on record as being against a series of tighter rules.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, published in August, she said: “Those taxes are over. Talking about whether or not somebody should buy a two-for-one offer? No. There is definitely enough of that.

“What people want the Government to be doing is delivering good roads, good rail services, making sure there’s broadband, making sure there’s mobile phone coverage, cutting the NHS waiting lists, helping people get a GP appointment.

“They don’t want the Government telling them what to eat.”

In the Cancer Research UK poll, 56% of those in the most deprived areas, together with 63% of those in the least deprived areas, said they did not want to see delays to the implementation of a 9pm watershed on junk food advertising, as well as a ban on paid-for online junk food advertising.

In the poll, just one in five (18%) disagreed with a ban.

Chief executive of Cancer Research UK, Michelle Mitchell, said: “It is deeply concerning to hear rumours that the Government might scrap measures designed to help people make healthier choices and help reduce the risk of cancer.

“Claims by industry and the Government that these delays will help address the cost of living crisis are grossly misleading.

“Marketing pressures add up, causing us to buy and spend more than we intend – often on unhealthier foods.

“Measures incentivising companies to advertise and promote healthier food are evidence-based and are supported by the public.

“The Government should stand firm and press ahead with legislation to help tackle obesity and implement advertising marketing restrictions as planned.”

According to the charity, the Government’s own analysis shows that price promotions can lead shoppers to buy 20% more than intended, and thus spend more than they had planned.

A recent Cancer Research UK report estimates that if trends continue, by 2040 more than 21 million UK adults will be obese – a rise of more than 6m on current figures.

Kate Oldridge-Turner, head of policy and public affairs at the World Cancer Research Fund International, said: “It’s not surprising that three in five people do not support a delay to restrictions on junk food advertising.

“However, it’s vital that our Government presses ahead with important measures to help people access healthier diets and to ban TV advertising of junk food before 9pm.

“It’s evident that there’s support for these policies, especially during the cost-of-living crisis – where many of us are struggling to access healthy food.”

Professor Graham MacGregor, chairman of Action on Sugar and Action on Salt, said: “Now, more than ever, the UK population need equitable access to healthy, affordable food and this can only be achieved with policies designed to rebalance our food system.

“Our new Prime Minister must also honour Number 10’s levelling up promise and protect the nation’s health from the devastating effects of unhealthy diets high in saturated fat, salt and sugar (and lacks fruit and vegetables) which is the biggest cause of death and disability globally and costs the UK more than £100 billion (combined) annually.”

Celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall has also criticised the Government review, tweeting that the strategy had been “hard won and has the support of the nation’s health experts”.

He added that the Prime Minister “has no mandate to cancel it and doing so will not merely increase the burden on the NHS but shorten the lives of many thousands of people”.

