Customers tightened belts in August as they bought fewer items and spent less

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Customers tightened belts in August as they bought fewer items and spent less

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 8.26am Updated: September 16 2022, 9.28am
There were declines in all shop categories last month (Brian Lawless/PA)
There were declines in all shop categories last month (Brian Lawless/PA)

Both the value and the volume of sales in the UK’s retail sector dropped last month for the first time since the end of 2021, as shoppers tighten their belts in the face of soaring prices.

Retail sales volumes declined by 1.6% in August, higher than the 0.5% expected, building on a downward trend that started around a year ago when Covid-19 restrictions were lifted for the hospitality sector.

Since then volumes have fallen as people switch from buying beer and food in shops to going to local pubs or restaurants, for example.

But the amount that people spent at retailers rose by 8% between July 2021 and July this year. Then in August, this dropped by 1.7% from the month before.

ECONOMY Retail
(PA Graphics)

Rosalind Hunter, a partner at consultancy Simon-Kucher & Partners, said: “The figures released this morning show both value and volume declining for the first time this year, indicating that consumers are voting with their feet and switching to cheaper alternatives in a drive to keep household finances afloat.”

The ONS said that food shops, non-food shops, online retailers and fuel sellers had all registered declines in August – the first time since July 2021.

Non-store retailers – largely the online sellers – saw volumes drop by 2.6% in August, giving back some of the ground they gained during the pandemic. But sales in the sector are still a quarter higher than before lockdowns.

Lynda Petherick, retail lead at consultancy Accenture, said that retailers will be worried about the figures from the unusually warm August.

“With a difficult winter to come, it will come as a worry to retailers that shoppers have already reined in their spending despite the hot summer,” she said.

“The sombre atmosphere in the UK this week and news of slow economic growth will be adding to the sense of concern among retailers as the weather gets colder.

“Rising costs remain front of mind, and brands will be doing all they can to minimise outgoings and protect their margins for the months ahead.”

But Pantheon Macroeconomics expert Samuel Tombs sounded a more positive note, saying that August’s figures will be this year’s “nadir”.

“Looking ahead, we doubt that the additional public holiday for the Queen’s funeral on Monday, and associated shop closures, will materially dampen retail sales in September,” he added.

“People simply will shop online or visit shops later in the month instead.”

Mr Tombs went on: “Moreover, the Government’s decision to freeze consumer electricity and natural gas prices for the next two years at 27% above their current level, should foster an improvement in consumers’ confidence and a partial recovery in households’ real disposable incomes over the coming quarters.

“Accordingly, we expect August’s retail sales figures to be this year’s nadir and a consumer-led recession to be narrowly avoided this winter.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral
Two women inside the mobile Elie Seaside Sauna clad in light wood.
Steamy seaside sauna is Fife's hottest new business
0
London stock dropped again on Friday as the pound tumbled to a 37-year-low (Aaron Chown/PA)
Economic worries drag on FTSE as pound tumbles further
Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and others are expected to vote for a rates hike next week (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank expected to unveil big rate hike on Thursday
A branch of JD Sports on Oxford Street, central London. The retailer will update investors next week (Yui Mok/PA)
JD Sports investors hope for robust trading under new leadership
Naked Wines uses an online subscription model (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former chief executive returns as adviser to troubled Naked Wines
The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s econom (Christian Ohde/Alamy/PA)
Pound sinks to fresh 37-year low after worrying retail figures
Andrew Kennedy at the adventure golf course at Clayton Caravan Park.
First look at Fife adventure golf course packed with St Andrews landmarks
0
Train drivers are to resume their strikes next month in the long-running dispute over pay (PA)
Train drivers set to resume strikes over pay
Almost half of UK adults who pay energy bills have said they are struggling to afford them, according to new figures (Yui Mok/PA)
Almost half households struggling to afford energy bills – ONS

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0