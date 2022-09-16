Scottish Covid rates increase for second week in a row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rates of Covid-19 infection in Scotland have increased for the second week in a row, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) Coronavirus Infection Survey found around one in 45 people in Scotland had the virus in the week to September 5, up from one in 50 the week before.

We've published Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey, UK: 16 September 2022 https://t.co/pddf4G8x4m — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 16, 2022

The most recent figure equates to around 2.16% of the population, or an estimated 113,500 people.

According to the ONS, Scotland has the highest rates of Covid-19 of any country in the UK, with Northern Ireland showing around one in 55 people are infected, England one in 85 and Wales one in 110.