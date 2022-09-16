Truss to meet six visiting world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss to meet six visiting world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 1.36pm Updated: September 16 2022, 9.32pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss will meet a number of world leaders ahead of the Queen’s funeral (Jacob King/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss will meet a number of world leaders ahead of the Queen's funeral (Jacob King/PA)

Liz Truss is to meet a number of world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Canadian premier Justin Trudeau when they visit Britain for the Queen’s funeral.

Downing Street on Friday detailed the head-to-heads confirmed so far for the Prime Minister this weekend, ahead of the state funeral.

She will meet privately with her counterparts from Australia and New Zealand, Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern, at the Government’s Chevening country residence on Saturday, a No 10 spokesperson said.

Liz Truss and Irish premier Micheal Martin attend a Service of Reflection for the Queen at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast
Ms Truss is set to speak to Irish premier Micheal Martin on the margins of the Queen's funeral amid tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol (PA)

On Sunday, she will meet Mr Martin, Mr Trudeau, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Mr Biden at Downing Street.

Ms Truss has met Mr Biden as foreign secretary but this will be their first meeting since she became Prime Minister.

It will take place against a backdrop of disputes over the Northern Ireland Protocol and difficulties working towards a trade deal with the White House.

The protocol is also likely to come up when she speaks to Mr Martin amid strained relations between the two countries over post-Brexit arrangements.

The head-to-head with Mr Biden, who will attend the funeral with First Lady Jill Biden, would ease the pressure on Ms Truss’s visit to the UN General Assembly next week although No 10 did not rule out another bilateral there.

It is likely that the summit in New York will be where Ms Truss meets French President Emmanuel Macron, rather than during his visit to the UK.

Mr Macron confirmed his attendance at the funeral after offering his country’s condolences in a call to the King.

He tweeted about the “unbreakable” ties between France and the UK as he promised to “strengthen” the relationship between the UK and France by “following the path” of the late Queen.

A meeting between the pair could be a chance for Ms Truss to clear up where their relationship stands after she sparked controversy by saying the “jury’s out” over whether Mr Macron is a “friend or foe” during her campaign to become Tory leader.

Ms Truss and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are also understood to be arranging a meeting while both attend the UN summit, where they are expected to discuss the dispute between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms Truss is not expected to meet Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan, who is set to attend the state funeral on Monday instead of leader Xi Jinping.

China’s official delegation is expected to be barred from attending the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall by the Commons Speaker, while seven MPs and peers remain sanctioned by Beijing.

No 10 earlier declined to describe the conversations with allies as formal bilateral meetings, and instead portrayed them as chats to offer condolences over the Queen’s death, during which politics is likely to come up.

Chevening will be used as one base for meetings rather than the Prime Minister’s country residence of Chequers, which is said to be undergoing routine maintenance work after Boris Johnson’s exit.

As well as her head-to-heads with world leaders on Sunday, Ms Truss will have an audience with the King before attending his reception for visiting heads of state at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III shakes hands with the Prime Minister during their first audience at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Ardern will meet the King, Prince of Wales and Prime Minister before the Queen’s funeral.

The New Zealand prime minister confirmed the meetings but disclosed minimal details after arriving in the UK, saying she will “share the sorrow that New Zealand has” with the new monarch.

“I’ll simply share the sorrow that New Zealand has and pass on our deepest condolences,” the visiting PM said at a press conference in London.

“At the end of the day, although this is a period of transition for him, he has also lost his beloved mother. For us and New Zealand, that’s first and foremost.”

Ms Ardern also said the Queen’s death and new King will be the “focus of conversation” when she and Ms Truss meet.

She said she will also likely discuss Ukraine and the UK’s free trade agreement with New Zealand.

“I am sure we will also transact our relationship as well, but it is all within the context of the week of mourning that the UK is currently in,” she said.

As a member of the Commonwealth, New Zealand will bring 10 additional guests from the community, including the Maori King, Tuheitia Paki, according to a Foreign Office source.

Around 500 dignitaries from around the world will head to London for the state funeral, in what is set to be one of the biggest logistical and diplomatic events in the UK in decades.

They will join members of the royal family, UK prime ministers past and present and key figures from public life at Westminster Abbey – which can hold about 2,000 people – at 11am on Monday.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Uzbekistan on Friday morning for a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin there this week, is not expected to come to the UK, with President Droupadi Murmu being dispatched instead.

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro are among those attending.

The Queen receiving Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle in 2022
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed his attendance (PA)

But Downing Street declined to confirm reports that Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, will travel to the funeral.

King Felipe of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia are among the European royals who will attend.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan is also set to travel to London for what will be his first overseas trip since ascending the throne in 2019.

Local media said Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend in place of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Invitations to the Queen’s funeral have not been sent to Russia or Belarus against the backdrop of the invasion of Ukraine.

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has also been excluded, as has Syria and Myanmar.

The seating plan, which could prove to be highly complicated due to the various protocol and political issues thrown up by a gathering of this size, is yet to be finalised.

