Charles concerned about people coping with difficult winter, Welsh leader says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Charles concerned about people coping with difficult winter, Welsh leader says

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 7.08pm
King Charles III (Aaron Chown/PA)
King Charles III (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King is “concerned” about how people will manage during what is going to be a “difficult winter”, according to the First Minister of Wales.

Mark Drakeford said the impact of the cost-of-living crisis came up in conversation with Charles during their audience on Friday, after the new monarch addressed the Welsh Parliament for the first time as sovereign.

The First Minister said the King also told him he was interested in renewable energy generation in Wales, and how it might play a “bigger part” in future energy security.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The King and First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford (Chris Jackson/PA)

Mr Drakeford told TalkTV: “The King has always had a very direct interest in the things that are happening in contemporary Wales, the future of our agriculture, the impact of climate change.

“He mentioned the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and how that will impact on people here in Wales.”

He added: “He (Charles) is concerned as to how people will manage through what is going to be a difficult winter.

“He was interested to tell me about some of the projects that he has heard of, or become involved in dealing, for example, with food waste, making sure that we don’t waste a precious resource when some people might be going without.

“Interested, as always in renewable energy generation here in Wales, and how it might play a bigger part in future energy security.”

Mr Drakeford has suggested the investiture proceedings for William, the new Prince of Wales, need not follow the same form as that of the 1969 ceremony that saw the title bestowed upon his father.

He told TalkTV: “Well, I certainly don’t think that 1969 is a good guide for what should happen in 2022. Wales is a very different place.

“The nature of the monarchy has developed over that period. My message is that we shouldn’t be in a rush about all of this.

“We should allow the new prince, as I say, to become familiar with his new responsibilities, develop the job in a way that will work for him and will work for Wales.

“And then we can think about how and whether there is a need for any further ceremonial underpinning of what has already been announced.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced plans to abolish the verdict (Jane Barlow/PA)
Family of murdered teenager welcomes plan to scrap not proven verdict
US president Joe Biden and new Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)
PM’s Biden talks cancelled as ‘full bilateral meeting’ planned on Wednesday
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss concludes meetings with leaders of Australia and New Zealand
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral
Ukrainian servicemen rest at a former Russian position in the recently retaken area of Izium (Evgeniy Maloletka/PA)
Russia ‘may not have sufficient reserves’ to withstand further Ukraine assault
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Oli Scarff/PA)
Truss set to meet world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
Jonathan Gullis during Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Jonathan Gullis suggests he has taken on schools brief
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stood vigil at the Queen’s coffin (Yui Mok/PA)
MPs skipping queue to see Queen lying in state sparks criticism
Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and others are expected to vote for a rates hike next week (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank expected to unveil big rate hike on Thursday
Shahzad Khan carried the ceremonial mace at the opening of the sixth Senedd in Cardiff last year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Mace-bearer speaks of pride at role in Senedd ceremony with King

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0