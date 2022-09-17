Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 11.18am
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Politics is set to return in full force following the Queen’s funeral, with ministers outlining support for businesses and plans to see the NHS through the winter, before the Chancellor’s mini-budget rounds off the week.

Normal activity in Westminster has been put on hold since the monarch’s death, with business in both Houses halted for the official period of mourning.

It is expected that MPs will return to the Commons on Wednesday, following the state funeral on Monday, where those who wish to do so can take a new oath or affirmation to the King.

The PA news agency understands that Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg will also set out further details of the Government’s plans to help firms through the energy crisis.

Heath Secretary and deputy prime minister Therese Coffey is expected to outline her vision to see the NHS through the winter months on Thursday.

Jacob Rees-Mogg
Newly installed Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s highly-anticipated mini-budget will then be delivered on Friday September 23.

The Times reported that the new No 10 chief of staff, Mark Fullbrook, gave a flavour of the PM’s ambition to officials in Downing Street on Tuesday, saying she wants to “turn a two-year administration into a seven-year administration”.

The newspaper also suggested Mr Kwarteng will push ahead with plans to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses, although PA understands the move remains under consideration, with no final decisions taken at this stage.

Last week Liz Truss announced her proposals to tackle sky-high energy bills and ease the cost of-living crisis, with a focus on capping prices and boosting domestic supplies.

The news of the multibillion-pound package was immediately overshadowed by the death of the Queen, leaving various questions about how it would be funded and what other measures might accompany it.

The Prime Minister’s two-year plan will save the typical household around £1,000 a year from October and protect billpayers from further expected rises over the coming months.

For businesses and other non-domestic users such as schools and hospitals, which have not been covered by the existing price cap, a six-month scheme will offer equivalent support.

After that there will be ongoing help for the most vulnerable industries, with a review in three months’ time to decide where the support should be targeted.

Under the “energy price guarantee”, bills for the average household will not exceed £2,500 at any point over the next two years.

But the exact nature of the equivalent offer for businesses remains unclear.

Mr Rees-Mogg is understood to be primed to set out further information from Wednesday.

Downing Street had promised that more details about the support were due next week, alongside a pledge to backdate energy costs for companies if there is a delay in getting the complex new scheme off the ground.

The Telegraph reported that the assistance for businesses could take the form of a blanket discount on energy bills, with a fixed reduction to the rate they currently pay per kilowatt hour.

This would differ from the set-up for households, whereby the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas or electricity will be capped by the Government.

Kwasi Kwarteng
New Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Meanwhile, sources said Mr Kwarteng is reviewing the current fiscal rules – which include that debt should be on course to fall as a share of national income in 2024-25 – given the “severity of the economic shocks” faced by Britain and the implementation of the energy crisis package.

Further details will be provided in due course, it is understood.

The window of opportunity for Mr Kwarteng’s so-called “fiscal event” has been highly constrained, with politics paused following the Queen’s death and the PM expected to fly to New York for the United Nations General Assembly following the funeral on Monday.

MPs had been due to break for the conference season on Thursday, but will now be asked to sit a day longer to make time for the mini-budget on Friday.

A parliamentary business paper also suggests MPs will consider a motion on Thursday proposing that the Commons returns from the conference recess early, on October 11.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss could slash personal taxes in ‘investment zones’ under economic plans
Two women inside the mobile Elie Seaside Sauna clad in light wood.
Steamy seaside sauna is Fife's hottest new business
0
London stock dropped again on Friday as the pound tumbled to a 37-year-low (Aaron Chown/PA)
Economic worries drag on FTSE as pound tumbles further
Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and others are expected to vote for a rates hike next week (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank expected to unveil big rate hike on Thursday
A branch of JD Sports on Oxford Street, central London. The retailer will update investors next week (Yui Mok/PA)
JD Sports investors hope for robust trading under new leadership
Naked Wines uses an online subscription model (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former chief executive returns as adviser to troubled Naked Wines
The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s econom (Christian Ohde/Alamy/PA)
Pound sinks to fresh 37-year low after worrying retail figures
Andrew Kennedy at the adventure golf course at Clayton Caravan Park.
First look at Fife adventure golf course packed with St Andrews landmarks
0
Train drivers are to resume their strikes next month in the long-running dispute over pay (PA)
Train drivers set to resume strikes over pay
Almost half of UK adults who pay energy bills have said they are struggling to afford them, according to new figures (Yui Mok/PA)
Almost half households struggling to afford energy bills – ONS

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0