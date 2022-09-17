PM’s Biden talks cancelled as ‘full bilateral meeting’ planned on Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

PM’s Biden talks cancelled as ‘full bilateral meeting’ planned on Wednesday

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 3.38pm Updated: September 17 2022, 8.00pm
US president Joe Biden and new Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)
US president Joe Biden and new Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)

The Prime Minister’s meeting with US president Joe Biden on Sunday has been cancelled.

The leaders will instead attend a “full bilateral meeting” at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, No 10 said.

The PM will still meet Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Polish president Andrzej Duda in Downing Street on Sunday, as planned.

Downing Street would not provide further details on why the meeting with Mr Biden had been cancelled.

This weekend’s talks are being framed by No 10 as chats, rather than formal bilateral sessions, with politics likely to feature.

The meeting with Mr Biden would have taken place against a backdrop of disputes over the Northern Ireland Protocol and difficulties working towards a trade deal with the White House.

Joe Biden
US president Joe Biden (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The leaders will instead have their first in-person talks when Liz Truss takes her own trip across the Atlantic to New York for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly next week.

A US official in London confirmed that Mr Biden and his wife, Jill, will still attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Ms Truss is also expected to hold a call with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, on Saturday evening.

She spoke to the UAE president and ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the morning, when he expressed his condolences following the death of the Queen, Downing Street said.

There have been no other changes to the weekend’s arrangements.

It comes after Ms Truss met Australian PM Anthony Albanese and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern at the Government’s Chevening country residence on Saturday.

In advance of her talks with Ms Truss, Ms Ardern said the Queen’s death and new King would be the “focus of conversation”, and they were also likely to discuss Ukraine and the UK’s free trade agreement with New Zealand.

It was thought the meeting between Ms Truss and Mr Albanese may also touch on trade, with the countries last year signing a deal estimated by the Government to be worth £2.3 billion to the UK economy.

When his British counterpart won the Tory leadership contest earlier this month, the Australian PM tweeted: “I look forward to a continued constructive relationship and friendship between our nations and people.”

Mr Albanese also signed the condolence book at Lancaster House with his partner, Jodie Haydon, during his visit to the UK.

He tweeted: “Today Jodie and I signed the condolence book at Lancaster House.

“In this time of great grief, we are thankful to be here paying our respects to the Queen for her services to duty, faith, family and the Commonwealth.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss could slash personal taxes in ‘investment zones’ under economic plans
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheal Martin attend a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Truss to meet Irish counterpart as talks with world leaders enter second day
Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren hold a vigil beside her coffin as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall (Yui Mok/PA)
Chinese representatives free to attend Queen’s lying in state
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced plans to abolish the verdict (Jane Barlow/PA)
Family of murdered teenager welcomes plan to scrap not proven verdict
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss concludes meetings with leaders of Australia and New Zealand
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral
Ukrainian servicemen rest at a former Russian position in the recently retaken area of Izium (Evgeniy Maloletka/PA)
Russia ‘may not have sufficient reserves’ to withstand further Ukraine assault
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Oli Scarff/PA)
Truss set to meet world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
Jonathan Gullis during Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Jonathan Gullis suggests he has taken on schools brief
King Charles III (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charles concerned about people coping with difficult winter, Welsh leader says

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0