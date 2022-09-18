Packed week ahead for Liz Truss as premiership set to swing into action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Packed week ahead for Liz Truss as premiership set to swing into action

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 12.04am
Liz Truss's premiership will swing into action this week after a political pause to mark the Queen's death, with a packed schedule of policy and diplomacy to follow the state funeral. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Liz Truss’s premiership will swing into action this week after a political pause to mark the Queen’s death, with a packed schedule of policy and diplomacy to follow the state funeral. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Liz Truss’s premiership will swing into action this week after a political pause to mark the Queen’s death, with a packed schedule of policy and diplomacy to follow the state funeral.

Normal activity in Parliament has been put on ice since the late monarch died, with business in both Houses halted for a period of mourning.

All eyes will be on Westminster Abbey for the service on Monday as the Prime Minister joins hundreds of dignitaries from across the globe saying a final farewell to the Queen.

Ms Truss is expected to fly to New York for the United Nations General Assembly following the funeral, where she has a key bilateral meeting lined up with US President Joe Biden.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Liz Truss will hold a full bilateral meeting with Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jonathan Hordle Media Assignments/PA)

Back in the UK, MPs will return to Westminster on Wednesday, where those who wish to do so can take a new oath or affirmation to the King.

The PA news agency understands that Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg will also set out further details of the Government’s plans to help firms through the energy crisis.

Heath Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey is expected to outline her vision to see the NHS through the winter months on Thursday.

Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget, focused on tackling the cost-of-living crisis and boosting growth, will then be delivered on Friday.

It is expected to confirm Ms Truss’s plans to reverse the national insurance hike and cancel the planned rise in corporation tax.

She is also considering slashing personal taxes in addition to business levies in her proposed “investment zones”, dubbed “full fat freeports”.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng will set out his mini-budget on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It has been suggested the Chancellor will pursue a move to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses, although PA understands no final decisions have been made.

With the so-called “fiscal event” dominating the political agenda on Friday, there will be little room to draw breath before it is Labour’s turn in the spotlight, as the party heads to Liverpool for its annual conference.

MPs had been due to break for recess on Thursday, but will now be asked to sit a day longer to make time for the Chancellor’s mini-budget.

Ms Truss’s tax-cutting proposals were a cornerstone of her campaign for the Tory leadership which saw her topple rival Rishi Sunak with 57% of the vote.

But the plan to undo the national insurance increase has come under criticism from some quarters as it directly benefits higher earners.

Economic analysis suggests the country’s poorest three million households will be as little as 63p better off per month thanks to the move, while the richest will keep an extra £150, according to The Times.

When MPs file back into the Commons this week, having taken time away from political business following the Queen’s death, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he hopes “we can be slightly better to each other”.

“When the House needs to, it comes together, and it is by far at its best,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour.

“And I think it was wonderful to be a Speaker where the House is united as one. I don’t believe I’ll ever see the House that good and that great again. I would like to believe so.

“I hope from now we can be slightly better to each other, we can show a little more tolerance and certainly a lot more respect to each other.

“And I would like to think that will be the way that we will go forward. That will be a wonderful legacy to the late Queen, and to the new King going forward.”

