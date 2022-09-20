Liz Truss ‘hugely honoured’ one of Queen’s last acts was asking her to become PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Liz Truss ‘hugely honoured’ one of Queen’s last acts was asking her to become PM

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 6.03am
The Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London (Frank Augstein/PA)
The Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London (Frank Augstein/PA)

Liz Truss has described feeling “hugely honoured” that one of the Queen’s “last acts” was formally asking her to become Prime Minister.

She praised the “huge outpouring of love and affection” for the late monarch and recognised the “huge amount of warmth towards” her successor King Charles.

Ms Truss was speaking as she flew to New York for a United Nations summit after attending the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

The Queen’s death came two days after she formally appointed Ms Truss as Boris Johnson’s successor during a meeting in Balmoral Castle.

In an interview with reporters, Ms Truss said: “It has been a momentous period and a period of great grief and sadness in the United Kingdom, and I think you have seen a huge outpouring of love and affection for her late majesty as well as a huge amount of warmth towards King Charles III.

“Today at the funeral we saw such huge public support and I have also seen that from world leaders who have come to London in unprecedented numbers.

“From my own point of view, I am hugely honoured to have been invited to form a government by Her Majesty the Queen in one of her last acts.

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral,
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace has announced (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Since then, I have had two audiences with His Majesty and what I have seen is a huge outpouring of public warmth and support for him and for the whole royal family.”

Ms Truss made an address to the nation from Downing Street on September 8, just as the world was learning of the Queen’s death after seventy years on the throne.

The Prime Minister praised the support of civil servants, despite having been seen to have created friction with them in recent months.

“First of all, I have had the most tremendous support from the civil servants who’ve worked on the Bridges Secretariat (those who helped plan the Government response to the Queen’s death),” she said.

King Charles III receives Prime Minister Liz Truss in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace
Ms Truss, shown in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, has noted the ‘huge amount of warmth towards’ King Charles (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“I want to praise the work they’ve done, the work the royal household has done, the armed forces.

“The way what has been a very difficult moment for our nation has been handled tremendously.”

The Civil Service praise came amid a fall-out over the swift sacking of Treasury permanent secretary Sir Tom Scholar shortly after Ms Truss came to power.

Amid widespread criticism during the Tory leadership contest, she abandoned plans to cut civil servants’ pay outside London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A woman cycles past the Bank of England and the Royal Exchange in the City of London. The central bank is expected to hike interest rates again on Thursday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Bank of England set for bumper interest rate hike
The 2019 Conservative manifesto pledged not to lift England’s moratorium unless fracking was scientifically proven to be safe (Danny Lawson/PA)
Prime Minister defends possible Tory manifesto breach over fracking ban
Liz Truss has told her Israeli counterpart she is reviewing moving the British embassy in Tel Aviv to the contested holy city of Jerusalem (Toby Melville/PA)
Truss tells Israel she is considering relocation of British embassy to Jerusalem
Transport for London (TfL) chief Andy Byford is reportedly set to announce he is stepping down as commissioner (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford ‘set to announce his resignation’
Electric vehicle chargepoint operators have urged the Chancellor to cut VAT on public charging (John Walton/PA)
Chancellor urged to cut VAT on public charging of electric cars
Around 240 people who helped UK forces in Afghanistan are waiting to be relocated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Around 240 Afghans waiting more than six months for UK relocation
Cash and chequebooks illustrate the rising cost of living (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rising support for increased taxes and public spending amid inequality concerns
Around one in eight children (12%) aged 10-15 were unhappy with school in 2019-20, data analysed by The Children’s Society suggests (Alamy/PA)
Children more unhappy with lives, schooling and appearance – research
A record number of UK 18-year-olds have secured a place at university or college after sitting their exams, Ucas said (Chris Radburn/PA)
Record numbers have university places this year but ‘many still missing out’
Environmental campaigners have called for details over plans to reduce car journeys by 20% (Nick Ansell/PA)
Campaigners call for details over plans to reduce car use by 20%

More from The Courier

Gary and Lynn on holiday
Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare'
The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0

Editor's Picks