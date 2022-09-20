No plans to ‘water down’ online safety reform plans – Culture Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No plans to ‘water down’ online safety reform plans – Culture Secretary

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 9.49am Updated: September 20 2022, 10.09am
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan (Victoria Jones/PA)
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Culture Secretary has insisted that the new Government is not planning to water down proposals for new internet safety laws, amid plans for “tweaks” to proposed legislation.

The fate of the Online Safety Bill under a new-look Conservative Government had been somewhat unclear, with the new Prime Minister clarifying earlier this month that the proposed legislation will return to the Commons.

Some concerns had been expressed by charities and campaigners about any delay in passing the legislation, while others had urged the Government to look again at areas that critics say could have a chilling effect on free speech online.

Michelle Donelan, speaking amid a return to the normal cut-and-thrust of politics following the Queen’s funeral on Monday, insisted that the legislation would only need to be tweaked.

The Bill seeks to force the biggest operators, such as Meta, formerly Facebook, and Google, to abide by a duty of care to users, overseen by Ofcom as the new regulator for the sector.

Companies that fail to comply with the laws could be fined up to 10% of their annual global turnover and will also be forced to improve their practices and block non-compliant sites.

The Bill will also require pornography websites to use age verification technology to stop children from accessing the material on their sites, and there will be a duty for the largest social media platforms and search engines to prevent fraudulent advertising.

Critics of the Bill believe the measures risk making social media platforms “online policemen” and that attempts to define “legal but harmful” content are “authoritarian”.

Ms Donelan confirmed that it was the “legal but harmful” wording that officials would be looking it, while also stressing that provisions to protect children would remain unchanged.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m not going to announce today exactly how we’ll be changing that because the due process will be to do that in Parliament.

“But that element is in relation to adults. The bits in relation to children and online safety will not be changing. And that is the overarching objective of the Bill, and why we put it in our manifesto.

She continued: “We will be ensuring that children are protected. The main part of the Bill is about making it a priority for social media providers and websites that generate user content and making sure that if they do act in the wrong way that we can stick massive fines on them, which would be very punitive and prevent them from doing so again.”

“I’ve only been in the role two weeks, I will be looking at the Bill in the round. But my clear objective is to get this Bill back to the House quickly, to edit the bit that we’ve been very upfront that we’re editing and to make sure that we get it into law.”

Calling herself a “champion” of free speech, Ms Donelan said: “We’re a Government that will make bold and decisive decisions, but if there’s things that need to be revisited we certainly won’t shy away from that.”

Andy Burrows, head of child safety online policy at the NSPCC, said that the Culture Secretary’s comments were “really encouraging”.

But he warned that further delay could not be tolerated as he called for a “culture change” at the top of tech companies.

“Further delay or watering down of the legislation is inconceivable for families across the UK who continue to pay a terrible price for the failure of tech firms to design their products to be safe for children,” Mr Burrows said.

“Fixing this requires a culture change at the top of these companies which can only come by giving Ofcom the power to hold senior managers personally liable for systems and processes that put children at risk of serious harm.”

