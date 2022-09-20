Deaths in Scotland 9.7% higher than average, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deaths in Scotland during the second quarter of this year were 9.7% higher than the five-year rolling average, new figures show.

Between April 1 and June 30 of this year, 14,982 people in Scotland passed away, compared to the five-year average for the same period of 13,660.

Analysis of the causes of death by National Records of Scotland (NRS) found there was no single major factor in the increase, but a jump in a number of diseases.

Our new figures show that the number of deaths is almost 10% higher than the Q2 5 yr avg, but with no single factor behind the increase: our analysis shows an increase in deaths across a wide range of illnesses & other causes. Full report: https://t.co/8Vw2yClMrP #NRSStats pic.twitter.com/ELxUVKKtV1 — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) September 20, 2022

Cancer remained the number one killer in Scotland, with 4,056 people losing their lives to the disease, a 0.6% increase on the five-year average.

The second most prevalent cause of death was circulatory diseases (3,808), which showed an increase of just over 6%.

Covid-19 was involved in the deaths of 545 people during the time period.

The number of infant deaths (46) represented a 12% increase, the figures showed, while stillbirths were down by 17% to 36.

Meanwhile, there were 11,237 births in Q2, down 11.5% on the five year average for April to June. This continues the period of negative natural change, where the number of deaths outnumbers the number of births, which began in Q1 of 2015. https://t.co/uaCE5r1uP4 #NRSStats pic.twitter.com/LUx3lL64tn — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) September 20, 2022

Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths increased by more than 7% on the five-year rolling average.

“In this quarter we have seen an increase of almost 10% in the number of deaths compared with the average for this time of year,” said Julie Ramsay, a vital events statistician at NRS.

“There doesn’t appear to be a single factor behind this increase.

“Analysis of the causes of death show an increase across a wide range of illnesses and other causes.”

Our new report also shows 9,331 couples tied the knot in Scotland – this is the highest figure for April – June since 1993, representing an increase of 26% on the five year average. 157 civil partnerships, 135 of which were for mixed-sex couples. https://t.co/fQJ11nnW7p #NRSStats — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) September 20, 2022

Figures released by NRS on Tuesday also showed there were 11,237 births during the second quarter of this year, an 11.5% drop on the five-year average – a continuation of a trend where deaths outnumber births seen since 2015.

The number of marriages was the highest for a second quarter since 1993, with 9,331 couples tying the knot – 26% above the five-year average.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government is committed to tackling key health issues to help people live longer, healthier lives.

“Clearly the Covid crisis has impacted on these statistics, and as recovery from the pandemic continues, the Scottish Government will continue to use the powers we currently have to tackle health inequalities and their underlying causes – but action on that front is also needed from the UK Government who retain many of the key policy levers.”