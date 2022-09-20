Under-22s made more than 21 million free bus journeys, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Under-22s made more than 21 million free bus journeys, figures show

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 12.31pm
Jenny Gilruth said the campaign aims to get more young people using the free bus travel scheme. (Transport Scotland)
Jenny Gilruth said the campaign aims to get more young people using the free bus travel scheme. (Transport Scotland)

More than 21 million bus journeys have been made by under-22s in Scotland since free travel was introduced, the Scottish Government have revealed.

The Young Persons’ (under-22) Free Bus Travel Scheme began on January 31 and gives all those aged five to 21 the ability to travel on public transport free of charge.

Following the success of the policy, the Scottish Government has launched a new marketing campaign to encourage more eligible children and young people to use the scheme.

More than half of those eligible already benefit from the scheme, according to the Scottish Government.

But the new campaign will use TV, digital, radio and outdoor channels to encourage more people to use their pass for free bus travel.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “As outlined in the Programme for Government, I’m pleased we are continuing to promote free bus travel for under-22s.

“With over 21 million free bus journeys made by under-22s across Scotland, this landmark policy is already helping young people and families with children cut costs for everyday and leisure travel, while at the same time protecting our climate.

“With the majority of eligible young people now having access to free bus travel all across Scotland, for local journeys and further afield, now is the time to begin a new campaign aimed at those who may not have considered using the bus before.

“Free bus travel helps with transport affordability, it helps our young people access education and leisure destinations – all while helping us meet our net zero targets by encouraging a shift away from cars.”

A National Entitlement Card (NEC) or Young Scot NEC is required to travel free of charge.

Kirsten Urquhart, chief executive of Young Scot, said: “Nationwide bus travel for under-22-year-olds not only supports young people to make travel choices that benefit them and their pockets – even more pertinent in the emerging cost crisis – but provides a way for them to experience new places, access a wider range of opportunities, and have fun.

“Hearing from so many young people about the benefits of using the Young Scot National Entitlement Card to make free journeys is uplifting and I hope this new campaign will continue to encourage more under-22s to sign up.”

