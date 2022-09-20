Prime Minister Liz Truss admits not all her policies will be ‘popular’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss admits not all her policies will be ‘popular’

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 1.01pm
Liz Truss conceded not all of her policies will be ‘popular’ as she prepares to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses while millions feel the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis (Victoria Jones/PA)
Liz Truss conceded not all of her policies will be ‘popular’ as she prepares to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses while millions feel the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis (Victoria Jones/PA)

Liz Truss conceded not all her policies will be “popular” as she prepares to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses while millions feel the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis.

Instead, the Prime Minister defended measures to swell “the size of the pie” as she struck out those with “vested interests” who will oppose her policies aimed at boosting economic growth.

She pledged the lower taxes Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to announce in his mini-budget on Friday will “lead to economic growth, there is no doubt in my mind about that”.

Kwasi Kwarteng leaving Downing Street, London
Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget is expected to be focused on tackling the cost-of-living crisis and boosting growth (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Critics have taken issue with the timing of the likely lifting of the bankers’ cap introduced by European Union legislation in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. It limits annual pay-outs to twice a banker’s salary.

With the policy all but confirmed, Ms Truss pointed to Mr Kwarteng’s upcoming announcement when asked about the proposal as she flew to New York for a UN summit.

“What is important is what makes Britain more competitive,” she told reporters.

“Everything we do will be focused on delivering for people because ultimately what I want to see is more jobs, higher wages and more opportunities.”

POLITICS CostofLiving
PA Graphics. An editable version of this graphic is available if required. Please contact graphics@pamediagroup.com.

But she was pressed on whether her Government is on the right side as she also refuses to impose a windfall tax on energy giants to fund measures to prevent energy bills soaring further.

“We are on the side of delivering a higher wage economy, that’s what we need to do,” she said.

“Not every measure will be popular and there are always vested interests, people who oppose measures that increase economic growth.

“But what is important to me, what is important to the Chancellor, is that people have more opportunities, there is more investment, there are jobs with higher wages. And we are prepared to make that argument. This is about growing the size of the pie.”

Ms Truss also defended the tax cuts coming in Friday’s “fiscal event”, which are expected to include a reverse of the national insurance hike and cancellation of the planned rise in corporation tax.

“Lower taxes lead to economic growth, there is no doubt in my mind about that,” she said.

“Now, there are of course other measures that we have to take to spur economic growth as well. During the campaign I talked about moving faster in getting growth projects going, mobile broadband fixing, the arteries of the economy – we need to do that too.

“But having the highest taxes in 70 years and putting up corporation tax at a time when we’re trying to attract investment to this country isn’t going to deliver growth. We need to be competitive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons (PA)
Northern Ireland’s legacy Bill ‘can be improved’, says Heaton-Harris
Stephen Kerr is now education spokesman (Fraser Bremner)
Stephen Kerr appointed as Conservative education spokesman
New Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said the prospect of a winter Assembly election was not an idle threat (Peter Morrison/PA)
Pre-Christmas Assembly election is not an idle threat – Heaton-Harris
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)
Liz Truss wants closer ties with allies amid ‘more insecure era’
Electricity pylons run across Romney Marsh in Kent from Dungeness nuclear power station. Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06 percent rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from GBP 1,971 to GBP 3,549 from October. Picture date: Friday August 26, 2022.
Businesses await details of support to cope with soaring energy bills
Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins in the ITV drama The Walk In (ITV)
Stephen Graham to star in TV drama chronicling foiled terror plot to kill MP
The Standards Commission laid its annual report before the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Bullying and harassment made up majority of standards complaints in last year
Roz McCall took the oath on Tuesday (Scottish Parliament/PA)
‘Completely surreal situation’ to become an MSP so quickly – Roz McCall
Rosie Cooper who has announced she is standing down from her seat in the Commons (Handout/PA)
Labour MP Rosie Cooper to stand down, triggering by-election test for Liz Truss
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)
Truss ‘willing to be unpopular PM’ with measures targeting economic growth

More from The Courier

The Old Bolag in the centre of Brechin. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Flats plan for historic Brechin pub
Mozart's The Marriage Of Figaro has been given an English language makeover.
A fresh take on The Marriage of Figaro set for Dundee
The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0