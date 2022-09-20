Truss ‘willing to be unpopular PM’ with measures targeting economic growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss ‘willing to be unpopular PM’ with measures targeting economic growth

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 3.39pm Updated: September 20 2022, 4.53pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)

Liz Truss has said she is willing to be an unpopular Prime Minister to bring in measures she believes will grow the economy, as she admitted her tax cuts will disproportionately benefit the rich.

Ms Truss confirmed she would be reversing the national insurance hike and axing the planned increase to corporation tax, ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday.

The new Tory leader also effectively confirmed a plan to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses as she argued she needs to make “difficult decisions” under her gamble to go for growth.

But as she was speaking, Joe Biden tweeted criticism of the type of economic policy she was advocating – a day ahead of their meeting at the United Nations summit in New York City.

“I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked,” the US President said.

While his criticism was surely for a domestic audience, it underlined the differences between the two leaders’ stances just as Ms Truss says she wants to foster closer ties with international allies.

Ms Truss was asked during a round of broadcast interviews on the 102nd-floor observatory of the Empire State Building if she is prepared to be unpopular.

“Yes. Yes, I am,” she replied to Sky News.

“What is important to me is we grow the British economy because that’s what will ultimately deliver higher wages, more investment in towns and cities across the country. That’s what will ultimately deliver more money to people’s pockets.

“In order to get that economic growth, Britain has to be competitive. If we put up taxes, if we have arbitrary taxes on energy companies, if we have high corporation tax, we’re not going to get that investment and growth…”

Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)

She insisted the cost to the taxpayer of her energy package, being paid for by borrowing rather than a windfall tax on the profits of energy and oil giants, is “not what has been projected”, with estimates as high as £150 billion.

The Resolution Foundation think tank has said Ms Truss’s tax plans and energy support will see Britain’s richest households getting twice as much support with living costs as the poorest households.

Ms Truss accepted the benefits would fall in favour of the rich – at least initially – but rejected claims of unfairness as she bet on growth trickling down to the rest of society.

“I don’t accept this argument that cutting taxes is somehow unfair,” she told Sky.

“What we know is people on higher incomes generally pay more tax so when you reduce taxes there is often a disproportionate benefit because those people are paying more taxes in the first place.

“We should be setting our tax policy on the basis of what is going to help our country become successful. What is going to deliver that economy that benefits everybody in our country.”

Liz Truss visit to US for the United Nations General Assembly
Liz Truss during her visit to the US (Toby Melville/PA)

She claimed that criticism that it was unfair to fund cuts by borrowing to be paid for by future generations is “what people on the left of politics often express”, despite polling suggesting a windfall tax would be popular.

Ms Truss confirmed to the BBC that she will be reversing the national insurance hike and axing the planned corporation tax rise that were the policies of Boris Johnson’s administration.

“I’ll always work to make sure that we are helping those who are struggling. That’s why we took the action that we took on energy bills because we didn’t want to see households facing unaffordable bills,” she said.

“And that’s why we’re going to take the action on national insurance, reversing that increase as well.

“So, yes, we do have to take difficult decisions to get our economy right.

“We have to look at our tax rates. So corporation tax needs to be competitive with other countries so that we can attract that investment.”

With Ms Truss anticipating a general election in 2024, she is gambling that benefits will come from potentially unpopular policies such as that on bankers’ bonuses.

Critics have taken issue with the timing of lifting of the bankers’ cap limiting pay-outs to twice their salaries, with the cap introduced by EU legislation in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

She said the priorities of voters will be issues such as job opportunity, investment, high street improvement, road building and phone signals at the next general election.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies says that cancelling the corporation tax rise will cost £17 billion per year, though the think tank acknowledges the figure does not account for how the move might affect investment.

The financial experts also say the reverse in the national insurance hike will cost £13 billion annually.

