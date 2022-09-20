Labour MP Rosie Cooper to stand down, triggering by-election test for Liz Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour MP Rosie Cooper to stand down, triggering by-election test for Liz Truss

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 3.41pm Updated: September 20 2022, 4.19pm
Rosie Cooper who has announced she is standing down from her seat in the Commons (Handout/PA)
Rosie Cooper who has announced she is standing down from her seat in the Commons (Handout/PA)

Labour MP Rosie Cooper has announced she is standing down from her Commons seat, handing new Prime Minister Liz Truss her first by-election test.

The MP for West Lancashire said she had accepted the position of chair of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust “after a considerable period of soul-searching and reflection”.

Convicted neo-Nazi Jack Renshaw, of Skelmersdale, Lancashire, is serving a life sentence for plotting to murder Ms Cooper in 2017.

Posting a statement on Twitter, Ms Cooper said: “This appointment means I am unable to continue with my other passion of representing the people of West Lancashire as their MP, being their voice and fighting their corner, as I have done since 2005.”

She added: “The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll.”

It is understood a by-election is expected later in the autumn. Ms Cooper, who has held the seat for 17 years, has a current majority of just over 8,300.

Labour gained the constituency from the Conservatives in 1992 and it is firmly in the Red wall which Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour will be looking to hold.

In her statement, Ms Cooper said: “It has been an incredible honour and privilege to have served the people of West Lancashire for the last 17 years. I have loved every minute, even in the most difficult times.

“I appreciate this will come as a surprise to many people having recently secured reselection to stand as West Lancashire’s Labour Party Candidate for the next general election. This was prior to the recruitment process for the Mersey Care position.

“This decision to apply for the role was taken after a considerable period of soul-searching and reflection. The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll.”

She added: “The National Health Service is one of my passions. Prior to entering Parliament, I had dedicated many years of service to the NHS and have been able to serve on the Health and Social Care Committee during my time as MP.

“To return to the NHS as chairman of Mersey Care felt like the right opportunity at the right time. This appointment means I am unable to continue with my other passion of representing the people of West Lancashire as their MP, being their voice and fighting their corner, as I have done since 2005.”

Earlier this year, Ms Cooper, who is the child of deaf parents, saw her Private Member’s Bill, the British Sign Language (BSL) Bill giving BSL legal recognition and enhancing its use in public services, pass into law.

Labour leader Sir Keir said Ms Cooper would be missed by her constituents.

“Rosie’s commitment to the Labour Party and to West Lancashire as their Member of Parliament since 2005 has been inspiring,” he said.

“As well as being a dedicated champion for her constituents in Parliament, Rosie has paved the way for the deaf community and future generations by securing the British Sign Language Act.

“Her constituents hold Rosie in the highest regard, a testimony of 17 years of hard work and commitment to them. I know she’ll be missed.

“It has been a privilege to work with Rosie and I wish her all the best in her new role and for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons (PA)
Northern Ireland’s legacy Bill ‘can be improved’, says Heaton-Harris
Stephen Kerr is now education spokesman (Fraser Bremner)
Stephen Kerr appointed as Conservative education spokesman
New Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said the prospect of a winter Assembly election was not an idle threat (Peter Morrison/PA)
Pre-Christmas Assembly election is not an idle threat – Heaton-Harris
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)
Liz Truss wants closer ties with allies amid ‘more insecure era’
Electricity pylons run across Romney Marsh in Kent from Dungeness nuclear power station. Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06 percent rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from GBP 1,971 to GBP 3,549 from October. Picture date: Friday August 26, 2022.
Businesses await details of support to cope with soaring energy bills
Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins in the ITV drama The Walk In (ITV)
Stephen Graham to star in TV drama chronicling foiled terror plot to kill MP
The Standards Commission laid its annual report before the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Bullying and harassment made up majority of standards complaints in last year
Roz McCall took the oath on Tuesday (Scottish Parliament/PA)
‘Completely surreal situation’ to become an MSP so quickly – Roz McCall
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)
Truss ‘willing to be unpopular PM’ with measures targeting economic growth
US President Joe Biden arrives at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey (PA)
Biden slams ‘trickle-down economics’ as Truss plans to lift bankers’ bonus cap

More from The Courier

The Old Bolag in the centre of Brechin. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Flats plan for historic Brechin pub
Mozart's The Marriage Of Figaro has been given an English language makeover.
A fresh take on The Marriage of Figaro set for Dundee
The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0