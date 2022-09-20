Businesses await details of support to cope with soaring energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Businesses await details of support to cope with soaring energy bills

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 4.19pm Updated: September 20 2022, 5.03pm
Electricity pylons run across Romney Marsh in Kent from Dungeness nuclear power station. Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06 percent rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from GBP 1,971 to GBP 3,549 from October. Picture date: Friday August 26, 2022.
Electricity pylons run across Romney Marsh in Kent from Dungeness nuclear power station. Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06 percent rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from GBP 1,971 to GBP 3,549 from October. Picture date: Friday August 26, 2022.

Businesses must be given certainty about support to tackle soaring energy bills, Jacob Rees-Mogg has been told, as he puts the finishing touches to his package to help struggling firms.

The Business Secretary is expected to announce on Wednesday how firms, schools, hospitals, charities and other non-domestic consumers will be spared some of the pain of rising gas and electricity bills.

The Government has already announced that bills for an average household in England, Scotland and Wales will be capped at £2,500 from October 1, but while businesses have been promised equivalent support they have been waiting for details as officials have been drawing up a bespoke scheme.

As businesses have not benefited from the existing energy price cap and are not always able to fix their energy price through fixed deals, many are reporting projected increases in energy costs of more than 500%.

The Government plans a six-month scheme for all non-domestic energy users, but this will then be replaced with a targeted system focused on the most vulnerable industries.

Prime Minister Liz Truss suggested pubs could be covered by the longer-term support.

She told ITV News in New York: “The Business Secretary is conducting a review of exactly which businesses will be included – that review will be completed within three months.

“I can reassure people who own pubs that they are exactly the type of businesses that will get that longer-term support.”

Tina McKenzie, policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said: “Our latest research shows near two-thirds of small firms are paying more for energy this year compared to last year, with two in five seeing double, triple or even higher increases in their bills.

“We hope the energy price guarantee means an equivalent amount of support per unit of energy, to the support which households are receiving.

“It should give businesses some degree of certainty over their energy prices for six months, so they can plan confidently for the winter.

“At the moment they cannot plan, and they are awaiting the announcement tomorrow to be the moment when they can.”

The complexity of setting up a new scheme has led to concerns support for firms may not be in place by October 1, and the FSB said help should be backdated if the system is not up and running by then.

“Many small firms have October 1 as their start date for new contracts, so we’d like to see the price guarantee comes into effect then for those who sign new contracts from then, but also those who have been locked into contracts since prices in quotes rose astronomically in recent months,” Ms McKenzie said.

“There should also be a backdating commitment now, especially if it’s not rolled out until November.”

She also raised concerns about the prospect of a “cliff edge” in six months for businesses which may not qualify for ongoing support.

“There are no such things as ‘vulnerable sectors’ and ‘non-vulnerable sectors’ when it comes to these energy hikes, so we will be encouraging Government to take a broader approach to this so that all those that continue to be deeply affected are covered.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

(PA)
FTSE slips lower as interest rate rise fears hit housing stocks
The total number of administrations in 2022 remains below pre-pandemic levels, Kroll added (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
August saw highest number of companies collapsing this year, analysis shows
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time
0
Camusericht Lodge features an indoor swimming pool.
Top 20 most expensive properties sold in Tayside and Fife
0
The RMT also said its members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will strike on October 1 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Travel disruption expected as fresh rail strikes confirmed for October
Fuller’s has said its energy bills will jump £10 million without Government support (Alamy/PA)
Pub firm Fuller’s set for £10m energy bill hike without Government help
Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley. The retail veteran has said he will step down from the board of his Frasers retail empire next month (Owen Humphrys/PA)
Mike Ashley: Who is the controversial retail magnate?
Liz Truss has said soaring energy bills are a ‘price worth paying’ to secure the UK’s ‘long-term security’ as the fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine causes costs to spike (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Liz Truss: Rising power bills are ‘price worth paying’ for long-term UK security
(John Nguyen/PA)
Moonpig shares drop as business focuses on card sales
Allwyn has been confirmed as the next licence-holder for the National Lottery after rivals dropped appeals (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Allwyn formally secures National Lottery licence after appeals dropped

More from The Courier

The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time
0
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Dundee United senior stars on scoresheet as Tangerines claim last-gasp Reserve Cup win
0