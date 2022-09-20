Liz Truss wants closer ties with allies amid ‘more insecure era’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss wants closer ties with allies amid ‘more insecure era’

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 4.25pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)

Liz Truss has said she wants to forge closer relations with allies than Boris Johnson as the security threat worsens.

The Prime Minister said she did not want to compare herself to her predecessors, but suggested changing times required stronger ties.

Ms Truss is due to meet with the leaders of allied nations including Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron in New York.

Asked about her difference to Mr Johnson in an interview with BBC News on the 102nd floor observatory of the Empire State Building, Ms Truss said: “Well, I will be my own Prime Minister and I wouldn’t compare myself to any predecessors.

“And the times we’re in are different from the times predecessors have been in. We are entering a new era.

“It is a more insecure era. We face an increasingly aggressive Russia, an assertive China. We need to work more closely with our allies, and we also need to get the British economy growing so that we have that security for all of our citizens.”

Ms Truss hopes to focus on energy security and combating Russia’s war in Ukraine during a United Nations summit in New York.

Her first foreign trip as Prime Minister will feature a series of meetings, including with Mr Biden, Mr Macron and the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen.

But her goal to strengthen relations with them could face hurdles, as the meetings take place amid tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Biden, the US president with proud Irish heritage, has raised concerns about Brexit’s threat to the peace process and has downplayed the chances of striking a free-trade deal.

His French counterpart, Mr Macron, has long been a critic of Brexit and has been firm in pressing the UK to keep to commitments on Northern Ireland and fishing rights.

Ms Truss sparked a diplomatic row during the Tory leadership contest when she declined to give a clear answer when asked if Mr Macron was a “friend or foe”.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons (PA)
Stephen Kerr is now education spokesman (Fraser Bremner)
New Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said the prospect of a winter Assembly election was not an idle threat (Peter Morrison/PA)
Electricity pylons run across Romney Marsh in Kent from Dungeness nuclear power station. Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06 percent rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from GBP 1,971 to GBP 3,549 from October. Picture date: Friday August 26, 2022.
Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins in the ITV drama The Walk In (ITV)
The Standards Commission laid its annual report before the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Roz McCall took the oath on Tuesday (Scottish Parliament/PA)
Rosie Cooper who has announced she is standing down from her seat in the Commons (Handout/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)
US President Joe Biden arrives at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey (PA)
The Old Bolag in the centre of Brechin. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Mozart's The Marriage Of Figaro has been given an English language makeover.
The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
A 20mph zone sign.
