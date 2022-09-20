Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that the UK must negotiate with EU on NI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that the UK must negotiate with EU on NI

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 8.03pm Updated: September 20 2022, 9.15pm
US president Joe Biden and Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)
US president Joe Biden and Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)

Joe Biden will tell Liz Truss she must work with the EU to find a negotiated outcome to solve post-Brexit tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the White House has said.

The US president and the Prime Minister will hold a delayed meeting in New York on Wednesday, as Ms Truss attends a United Nations summit.

She declined to discuss the protocol with France’s Emmanuel Macron a day earlier, and No 10 did not say if she will raise it with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

But US national security adviser Jake Sullivan made it clear will discuss it “in some detail” with Ms Truss.

Ms Truss is pushing ahead with her controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, that the EU and other critics say will breach international law by suspending elements of the agreement.

There have also been suggestions she could unilaterally trigger Article 16 of the protocol, to override parts of the agreement brokered as part of the Brexit divorce deal.

Mr Biden and Ms Truss will also meet after a tweet from the president sent just as the PM was discussing her economic policy, which said he was “sick and tired of trickle-down economics”.

“It has never worked,” he said.

The comments underlined the differences between the two leaders’ stances just as Ms Truss says she wants to foster closer ties with international allies.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was “ludicrous” to suggest Mr Biden was criticising UK policy, arguing each country is facing different economic challenges.

Mr Sullivan told reporters the president “will encourage the UK and the European Union to work out an effective outcome that ensures there is no threat to the fundamental principles of the Good Friday Agreement”.

“And he will speak in some detail to her about that,” he added.

Britain Royals Funeral
Joe Biden (James Manning/AP)

The adviser said Mr Biden will “communicate his strong view that the Good Friday Agreement – which is the touchstone of peace and stability in Northern Ireland – must be protected.

“And we must collectively take steps – the US, the UK, the parties in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland – to ensure that it is protected,” he added.

Ms Truss’s official spokesman said on Tuesday that the protocol is an issue “we want to resolve this with the EU” when questioned why she did not discuss it with Mr Macron.

Mr Sullivan welcomed Ms Truss’s “robust and unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and said Russia’s invasion would be a point of conversation.

The “challenges posed by” China, the energy crisis and the “economic relationship between the US and the UK” were also billed.

He accepted Ms Truss’s prediction that a comprehensive US-UK trade deal, which Brexit supporters touted as a major prize of leaving the EU, is years away.

Ms Truss had told reporters: “There aren’t currently any negotiations taking place with the US and I don’t have an expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term.”

Mr Biden was meant to hold talks with the Prime Minister in the UK as he visited to attend the Queen’s funeral, but they were delayed until Ms Truss’s US trip.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

(Zac Goodwin/PA)
Betway fined for advertising on children’s pages of West Ham website
JD Sports has agreed to pay £5.5 million to former boss Peter Cowgill after he stepped down from the sportswear giant in May (Nick Ansell/ PA)
JD Sports to pay £5.5m to departed boss Peter Cowgill
Help has been announced for businesses facing soaring energy bills (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government to pick up half the tab for business energy bills
Aslef members at a picket line at Kings Cross station in London last month. More strikes are set to be held (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Another rail company facing drivers’ strike next month
(Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
Software firm Aveva agrees to £9.5bn full buyout by France’s Schneider
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government borrowing hits £11.8bn as debt interest bill jumps to August record
Logo of the energy supplier Uniper at the group headquarters in Dusseldorf (dpa via AP)
Germany nationalises country’s biggest gas importer Uniper
Young adults are more likely than over-55s to report “downsizing” their lifestyle or spending to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, a survey from Starling Bank suggests (Tim Goode/PA)
Young adults ‘downsizing’ lifestyles as living costs rise
Kris Miller, Courier, 28/10/13. Picture today shows the continuing demolition of the old Hilton hotel on Dundee waterfront.
In pictures: The rise and fall of Dundee's waterfront Stakis Hotel and Casino
0
Eden Mill co-founder Paul Miller.
Fife gin firm Eden Mill admits 'excitement' of Gordon Ramsay partnership led to advert…
0

More from The Courier

The Toyota Highlander.
Road Test: 7seat £50k Toyota Highlander driven on Scottish roads
0
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury
0
Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness.
GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes - and dodgy Dundee…
0
Douglas Terrace in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
Broughty Ferry man chased thieves who burst into house while family was home
0
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly
An acrobat practices the aerial performance at Dundee Botanic Garden.
Festival of the Future: Dundee's Botanic Garden to be transformed for music and light…
0