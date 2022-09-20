Russia and Putin must leave Ukraine and pay ‘proper recompense’, says Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia and Putin must leave Ukraine and pay ‘proper recompense’, says Truss

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 10.34pm Updated: September 20 2022, 11.27pm
The Prime Minister said she believes Moscow should be ‘contributing to rebuilding’ Ukraine (Alamy/PA)
The Prime Minister said she believes Moscow should be ‘contributing to rebuilding’ Ukraine (Alamy/PA)

Vladimir Putin must leave Ukraine and pay “proper recompense” for his invasion before he can ever return to the international fold, the Prime Minister has said.

Liz Truss made the comment ahead of launching an update to the integrated review of defence and foreign policy to counteract the threat of authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China.

Ms Truss was also doubling down on her campaign trail commitment to increase defence spending to 3% of UK GDP by the end of the decade.

She was using her first foreign trip as Prime Minister to rally United Nations allies in New York to keep up the pressure on Russia.

Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)

Asked by reporters travelling with her if there was a way for Mr Putin to rejoin the international community, she said: “First Russia needs to leave Ukraine.

“And we need to make sure that there is proper recompense for what has happened in Ukraine and we need to make sure Russia is never again able to threaten countries on its border.”

She later elaborated in an interview with Channel 5 News that she believes Moscow should be “contributing to rebuilding” Ukraine, pointing out Russia’s “vast oil and gas reserves”.

It was unclear whether she meant Russia should leave all of Ukraine’s internationally recognised land, or whether she was exempting Crimea, which Mr Putin annexed in 2014.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss instructed special adviser Professor John Bew to lead an update into the integrated defence review published in March last year.

To be published by the end of the year, Downing Street said it would ensure the UK can “stand firm against coercion from authoritarian powers like Russia and China”.

She will use a speech to the United Nation’s General Assembly on Wednesday to pledge to define a “new era” of “hope and progress”.

“This is a decisive moment in British history, in the history of this organisation, and in the history of freedom,” she is expected to say.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

“The story of 2022 could have been that of an authoritarian state rolling its tanks over the border of a peaceful neighbour and subjugating its people.

“Instead, it is the story of freedom fighting back. But this must not be a one-off. Britain’s commitment to this is total.

“Together with our friends and allies around the world, we will continue to champion freedom, sovereignty and democracy.”

But she will also bring up her domestic tax plans, saying: “We want people to keep more of the money they earn, because we believe that freedom trumps instruction.”

During the trip, Ms Truss will pledge that the UK will next year match or exceed the £2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine given in 2022.

No 10 said she would reiterate the Nato spending commitment for 2030, which the Royal United Services Institute think tank said would cost an extra £157 billion.

Ms Truss met Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and prime minister Denys Shmyal to tour an exhibition titled “Russian Warcrimes” at the Ukrainian Institute of America on Tuesday evening.

The Prime Minister shook her head in despair as she witnessed images including dead children on hospital gurneys and a heavily pregnant woman injured in the shelling of a Mariupol hospital.

“These are the type of crimes we thought had been consigned to history,” Ms Truss said.

