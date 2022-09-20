Teacher quitting rates higher in English secondaries than in Wales, report shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teacher quitting rates higher in English secondaries than in Wales, report shows

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 12.04am
Researchers said their findings challenge their original thinking that the Welsh Government’s approach to policymaking was associated with universally lower rates of teachers quitting (Alamy/PA)
Researchers said their findings challenge their original thinking that the Welsh Government’s approach to policymaking was associated with universally lower rates of teachers quitting (Alamy/PA)

The percentage of teachers leaving their jobs in English secondary schools is higher than in Wales but the trend is reversed when it comes to primaries, a report has suggested.

Researchers said their findings challenge their original thinking that the Welsh Government’s approach to policymaking was associated with universally lower rates of teachers quitting.

Looking specifically at classroom teachers, the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) found that the leaving rate – known as the attrition rate – among secondary classroom teachers was 0.6 percentage points higher in England compared with Wales.

Among primary classroom teachers, the difference was also 0.6 percentage points, but this time with lower attrition in England, the NFER said.

The attrition rate was defined as the percentage of teachers leaving the state-funded sector between the 2019/20 academic year and the 2020/21 academic year.

The report, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, used teacher census data to compare rates in Wales with rates in schools in areas of England with similar economic and contextual characteristics, such as unemployment rates, wage levels outside of teaching and levels of pupil disadvantage.

The data was from the School Workforce Census to measure teacher attrition rates in England and the School Workforce Annual Census (SWAC) to measure teacher attrition rates in Wales.

Researchers said that education policy decisions made by the government in Wales since devolution have focused on a “producerist” approach which aims to prioritise teachers more in overall decision-making.

In the report, they wanted to test their theory that this could lead to a reduced workload for teachers – a reason most cited by ex-teachers when asked why they left the profession – and therefore see lower rates of departure than in England.

Among its conclusions, the report said a “more collaborative approach to policymaking in Wales may be associated with slightly lower working hours in Wales”.

But it added that there may be other factors influencing differences in teacher working hours in the two countries.

The report stated: “Overall, the findings suggest that there is a more complex relationship between policy approaches, teacher workload and attrition than implied by our initial hypothesis.

“While there may be underlying policy reasons contributing to differences in attrition rates, it might indicate that there are policy differences affecting primary and secondary schools differently, rather than a universal difference in overall policy approach.”

Jack Worth, report co-author and NFER school workforce lead, said: “Given the different approaches taken by education policymakers in England and Wales since devolution, we might reasonably think that teacher retention rates could be higher in Wales compared to England.

“However, newly available data that allows us to make robust comparisons of retention rates seems to show that it is a lot more complex than that.”

Josh Hillman, education director at the Nuffield Foundation, said: “With ongoing challenges with teacher recruitment and retention issues, this new research gives policymakers food for thought.

“By comparing England and Wales, the research also offers a valuable contribution to our understanding of the different approaches to teacher recruitment and retention across the UK.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said more research is needed into why teachers are leaving the profession and why rates differ.

He said: “This is an interesting piece of research and the finding that teacher leaving rates between England and Wales are not uniform in one direction deserves further analysis to better understand the underlying reasons.

“However, what is certain is that in both jurisdictions the overriding reasons for teacher attrition are similar – pay and workload.

“Teacher pay has been eroded over the course of the past decade by government-implemented below-inflation pay awards which have made salaries increasingly uncompetitive.”

He said school funding is “wholly inadequate in both England and Wales and this means schools cannot afford the number of staff they need, which impacts on workloads” and urged that both pay and school funding are improved “to encourage recruitment and retention”.

England’s Department for Education recognises there is more to do to attract and keep good schoolteachers and that action is being taken to improve recruitment, retention and quality of teaching.

A spokesperson said the Government has proposed the highest pay awards in a generation for new teachers, and further pay awards for more experienced teachers and leaders.

They said: “These proposed pay increases sit alongside fully funded high-quality professional development available at every stage of a teacher’s career, helping to raise the status of the teaching profession and make it an attractive career.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh government said: “By taking a social partnership approach, we support the teaching profession by ensuring their pay, terms and conditions are designed to best suit the profession here in Wales and provide higher salaries and allowances for both new and more experienced teachers than in England.

“We will continue to take action to support our invaluable workforce so that they can continue to provide the very best education for pupils.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

