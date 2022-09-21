Reorganising Scotland’s colleges was a challenge but worthwhile, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reorganising Scotland’s colleges was a challenge but worthwhile, MSPs told

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 2.23pm
Glasgow’s nine colleges were reduced to three as part of the regionalisation move (Richard McCarthy/PA)
Glasgow's nine colleges were reduced to three as part of the regionalisation move (Richard McCarthy/PA)

Reducing the number of colleges across Scotland was a “challenging” process that ultimately resulted in many benefits, a committee has heard.

Holyrood’s Education, Children and Young People Committee took evidence from a panel of principals and chief executives from various colleges on Tuesday as part of its colleges regionalisation inquiry.

Thirteen college regions were formed as part of the Post-16 Education (Scotland) Act 2013.

Mergers saw the country’s 41 colleges, recorded as of 2011, reduced to the current 26.

Derek Smeall, principal and chief executive of Glasgow Kelvin College, said the move allowed “institutions of size, of volume, of influence” to be established.

Mr Smeall told the committee that reducing Glasgow’s nine colleges down to three was “a challenging process, there’s no doubt about that, but there were many benefits that came out of that”.

“There’s no doubt that it resulted in improved working with universities, both locally and nationally, and in some cases internationally,” he told the committee.

“It certainly got us at the table in many aspects. We had the ability to get – over a period of years, I may add – some efficiencies of scale.”

But he told the committee he felt there had been a “missed opportunity” in limiting the regions to local authority boundaries, adding: “I think we’re wider than that.”

Ann Baxter, deputy principal for students and the curriculum at New College Lanarkshire, echoed the fact that collaboration is on a greater scale, highlighting work between the college and the local authority, the NHS and South Lanarkshire College.

The University of the Highlands and Islands has seen a “more coherent approach” to how the colleges within the institution work together as a result of regionalisation, said Sue MacFarlane, the interim principal for Outer Hebrides College.

“I think there were opportunities that we were able to benefit from. (We are) able to plan for economic benefits across the region, as the multi colleges,” Ms MacFarlane said.

There has also been a “much more joined up, consistent approach” to student support, she added.

Panel members, however, raised the issue of funding for colleges in Scotland.

Hugh Hall, principal and chief executive at Fife College, said there has been “lots of bureaucracy, lots of control, lots of constraints” due to colleges being taken into public sector control.

Mr Hall said that in his view, this was “the most damaging aspect of regionalisation”.

He told the committee: “Flexibilities were removed on regionalisation. I think colleges have been suffering as a consequence of that ever since.

“The inability to borrow, for example, means that we are totally dependent on Scottish Government for our capital infrastructure financing.

“The Scottish Government announced in 2014 there would be two new colleges: one in Falkirk, one in Dunfermline, but (are) only now putting the foundations down in Dunfermline.

“It’s been painful to say the least. Had we been a university with the ability to borrow, we would have been getting on with a lot of stuff like that.”

The committee also heard from Neil Cowie, principal and chief executive at North East Scotland College; Angela Cox, principal and chief executive at Ayrshire College; and Joanna Campbell, chief executive officer at Dumfries and Galloway College.

