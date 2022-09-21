Somerville defends taking reform guidance from organisations facing scrapheap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Somerville defends taking reform guidance from organisations facing scrapheap

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 5.41pm
The Scottish Government is taking guidance on reforming the education system (David Jones/PA)
The Scottish Government is taking guidance on reforming the education system (David Jones/PA)

Scotland’s Education Secretary has defended the decision to shape education reform on guidance from organisations that are set to be scrapped.

Bosses from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) and Education Scotland are among the advisers included on the Education Reform Board launched by the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Government pledged to replace both organisations after a report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recommended major reforms.

Fiona Robertson and Gayle Gorman, the chief executives of the respective organisations, are among the officials guiding the future of Scottish education, according to a list first obtained by The Times newspaper.

Minister appointments – Scottish Parlliament
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has said the reform group will be balanced (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

But Shirley-Anne Somerville insisted the advisory group will be balanced and will hear from people across the education spectrum.

It will also include Scottish Government officials and representatives from Cosla and teachers’ trade unions.

Speaking to the PA News Agency, she said: “Importantly, there is one person that is in charge of education reform and that is me.

“I’m absolutely determined to drive forward the type of change that we need.

“It’s important that we have new agencies which are different and perform and function in a different way.

“And the way that we do that correctly is, yes, we need to, of course, hear from the agencies as they are at the moment.

“But that’s exactly why the unions are involved to make sure that they have an important voice.”

She added: “In the end, I will take the decisions and I am absolutely determined to drive through reform where we really see more of an improvement for Scottish education and it’s something that delivers even better than we do at the moment for children and young people.”

Ms Somerville also said the operating models for the replacement organisations will be in place by the end of the calendar year.

She added: “There’s a lot of work to do to make sure that we get that right but that is exactly why we have ensured that as well as people from Government and from the agencies, we have got their unions involved to make sure that the staff have an important voice.

“And we’ve also ensured that we’ve got some critical friends there to make sure that we’re developing this reform package as bold and as radical as it needs to be.

“I’m absolutely determined to deliver on that because I see a real opportunity to create a step change in Scottish education where we have agencies that deliver for teachers and staff in that way they deliver for young people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A woman cycles past the Bank of England and the Royal Exchange in the City of London. The central bank is expected to hike interest rates again on Thursday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Bank of England set for bumper interest rate hike
The 2019 Conservative manifesto pledged not to lift England’s moratorium unless fracking was scientifically proven to be safe (Danny Lawson/PA)
Prime Minister defends possible Tory manifesto breach over fracking ban
Liz Truss has told her Israeli counterpart she is reviewing moving the British embassy in Tel Aviv to the contested holy city of Jerusalem (Toby Melville/PA)
Truss tells Israel she is considering relocation of British embassy to Jerusalem
Transport for London (TfL) chief Andy Byford is reportedly set to announce he is stepping down as commissioner (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford ‘set to announce his resignation’
Electric vehicle chargepoint operators have urged the Chancellor to cut VAT on public charging (John Walton/PA)
Chancellor urged to cut VAT on public charging of electric cars
Around 240 people who helped UK forces in Afghanistan are waiting to be relocated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Around 240 Afghans waiting more than six months for UK relocation
Cash and chequebooks illustrate the rising cost of living (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rising support for increased taxes and public spending amid inequality concerns
Around one in eight children (12%) aged 10-15 were unhappy with school in 2019-20, data analysed by The Children’s Society suggests (Alamy/PA)
Children more unhappy with lives, schooling and appearance – research
A record number of UK 18-year-olds have secured a place at university or college after sitting their exams, Ucas said (Chris Radburn/PA)
Record numbers have university places this year but ‘many still missing out’
Environmental campaigners have called for details over plans to reduce car journeys by 20% (Nick Ansell/PA)
Campaigners call for details over plans to reduce car use by 20%

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks