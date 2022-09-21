Willie Rennie: Scottish Government was ‘reckless’ over smelting plant deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Willie Rennie: Scottish Government was ‘reckless’ over smelting plant deal

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 5.55pm Updated: September 21 2022, 9.17pm
Liberty Steel acquired the aluminium plant and two adjacent hydro power plants in 2016 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Liberty Steel acquired the aluminium plant and two adjacent hydro power plants in 2016 (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have accused the Scottish Government of being “reckless” after it emerged ministers received warnings from a senior official over the 2016 acquisition of a Highlands smelting plant by a metal tycoon.

Businessman Sanjeev Gupta, chief executive of Liberty Steel, acquired the Lochaber aluminium smelter and two adjacent hydro power plants in 2016.

Mr Gupta is currently under investigation for fraud after documents filed at Companies House revealed he paid just £5 towards the £330 million deal, leaving taxpayers to finance the rest.

The Gupta Family Group (GFG) Alliance is also under investigation by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office.

The group’s auditors quit last week, claiming they were unable to complete long-overdue accounts.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed the Scottish Government was warned its deal with Mr Gupta risked “very significant political, financial, state aid and legal issues”.

Scottish Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie raised the issue in a debate on inward investment and trade on Wednesday afternoon.

Documents published on the Scottish Government website show advice had been issued to ministers, including Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney, by the director of economic development ahead of the deal taking place.

Ministers were told there was “less and poorer quality information than they would have wished to see” about Liberty, and that there was not a business case “that sets out a rationale for our intervention”.

It also showed the First Minister was warned the terms of the deal “carries significant state aid and financial risk”.

Last year, however, business minister Ivan McKee told the Scottish Parliament that “it was not our intention to sign up to a contract clause which may not comply with state aid requirements”.

Mr Rennie said: “The Scottish Government have been reckless, leaving the taxpayer on the hook for millions and throwing the interests of workers to the wind.

“When I raised this with Ivan McKee today, he laughed and tried to silence my concerns. He dismissed those workers, he ignored those taxpayers and ran with an SNP spin machine that refuses to take responsibility for its carelessness.

“We now know that the Government was warned about the major ramifications of the deal, from environmental clean-up costs to the uncertainty around state aid compliance.

“We now know that the Government was warned that they did not have a clear rationale for intervening. Despite all of this, the First Minister decided to go ahead.

“It smacks of a Government which is willing to throw taxpayers and workers under the bus in negotiations with big business.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government acted at pace in 2016 to support a transaction involving Tata Steel and Liberty House to ensure steel communities in Scotland had a future.

“This saved the Dalzell and Clydebridge steel works, rescued more than 100 jobs and retained steel plate production in Scotland.

“The Scottish Government’s indemnity to Tata Steel, arising from its ownership of Longs Steel UK, covered certain future liabilities arising from the sites that might pass to the company.

“These included any share of environmental remediation costs, although many factors would need to happen before such a scenario came to fruition.

“If the wider group fails to exist and the site is going to be repurposed to a different use then some of those liabilities, for environmental remediation, may then crystallise to the operators of the site currently and to any previous operator of the site.”

