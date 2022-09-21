Truss’s plans for tax cuts ‘a gamble at best’, says IFS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Truss’s plans for tax cuts ‘a gamble at best’, says IFS

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 6.01pm
Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York during her visit to attend UN General Assembly (Toby Melville/PA)
Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York during her visit to attend UN General Assembly (Toby Melville/PA)

Liz Truss’s plans for swingeing tax cuts alongside a massive Government support package to cap soaring energy bills risks putting the public finances on an “unsustainable path”, a leading economic think tank has warned.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has calculated that the combination of higher spending and tax cuts means Government borrowing is set to hit £100 billion a year – more than double the official forecasts last March.

With debt potentially set on an “ever-rising path”, the IFS said the Government’s claim that reducing tax rates would lead to sustained economic growth was “a gamble at best”.

IFS deputy director Carl Emmerson said: “Under the new Prime Minister’s plans, the fiscal targets legislated in January would be missed and while we would get to enjoy lower taxes now, ever-increasing debt would eventually prove unsustainable.”

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is due to set out details of the Government’s plans, including how it will pay for the energy price guarantee for households and businesses, in a “mini-budget” on Friday.

As well as reversing the hike in national insurance contributions and scrapping a planned increase in corporation tax, which Ms Truss has promised, it has been reported he will cut stamp duty in a further attempt to drive growth.

Despite the scale of the changes, and the worsening outlook for the economy, the IFS said it was “disappointing” that the Office for Budget Responsibility would not be producing a new set of economic forecasts alongside the Chancellor’s statement.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will set out the Government’s plans in a mini-budget on Friday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It said the final bill for the energy price cap was “highly uncertain” and while they were working on an assumption that it could be £100 billion over the next two years, it could turn out to be much higher or much cheaper.

The reduction in revenue from the changes to national insurance and corporation tax however was much clearer, costing the Exchequer around £30 billion a year.

At the same time rising inflation was pushing up spending on debt interest as well as state pensions and most working age benefits, while Ms Truss has also pledged to increase defence spending to 3% of national income by the end of the decade.

As a result, the IFS said that even after the energy price guarantee is assumed to have expired in October 2024, borrowing would be running at around £100 billion a year – more than £60 billion higher than was forecast in March.

At around 3.5% of national income, that would leave borrowing not far off double the 1.9% it averaged in the 60 years to the global crash in 2008.

Almost half this increase would be due to the tax cuts – while if they do not go ahead the current budget would be forecast to remain in balance.

The prospect of persistent deficits in the current budget and debt rising as a share of national income means both the main fiscal targets set in January will have been missed, the IFS said.

“Allowing debt to rise temporarily to finance one-off packages of support, such as the energy price guarantee or the furlough scheme, in exceptional circumstances is justifiable and can be sustainable, but the same case cannot be made for allowing debt to rise indefinitely in order to enjoy lower taxes now,” it said.

While Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng argue that higher growth will lead to higher revenues, the IFS said the economy would have to grow by an additional 0.7% a year to 2026-27 just to stabilise debt as a proportion of national income.

To put it in context, the IFS said it was equivalent to the difference in growth rates in the 25 years from 1983 to 2008, when the economy was expanding at an average of 2.8% a year, and the 2010s when growth was averaging 2.0%.

“Finding a way to somehow boost the UK’s rate of economic growth would undoubtedly help. But we shouldn’t underestimate the scale of the challenge,” it said.

“There is no miracle cure, and setting plans underpinned by the idea that headline tax cuts will deliver a sustained boost to growth is a gamble, at best.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
Peter Vardy Carz at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, off Kingsway, Dundee.
Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy
0
A woman cycles past the Bank of England and the Royal Exchange in the City of London. The central bank is expected to hike interest rates again on Thursday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Bank of England set for bumper interest rate hike
Transport for London (TfL) chief Andy Byford is reportedly set to announce he is stepping down as commissioner (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford ‘set to announce his resignation’
Electric vehicle chargepoint operators have urged the Chancellor to cut VAT on public charging (John Walton/PA)
Chancellor urged to cut VAT on public charging of electric cars
The number of real living wage employers has more than doubled in the past two years (Alamy/PA)
New pay rates announced for voluntary ‘real living wage’
The letter said cutting preventable illness caused by junk food would be crucial in tackling the NHS backlog (Alamy/PA)
70 health organisations urge Government not to abandon anti-obesity measures
Wildlife charity Born Free said it had identified hundreds of ivory items still being sold online (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Hundreds’ of ivory items remain on sale in UK despite near total ban –…
A charity fears an increase in harmful gambling among women owing to the cost-of-living crisis (Alamy/PA)
Fears for increase in harmful gambling among women as cost of living bites
India Arkin appears at an HMV store in Newcastle as part of the launch of its new label 1921 Records (Owen Humphrys/PA)
HMV launches record label as it ‘harks back to its roots’

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks