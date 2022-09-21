Chancellor targets part-time workers in ‘win-win’ welfare shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chancellor targets part-time workers in ‘win-win’ welfare shake-up

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 10.59pm Updated: September 21 2022, 11.57pm
Kwasi Kwarteng will announce a shake-up to the welfare system, calling it a ‘win-win’ policy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng will announce a shake-up to the welfare system, calling it a ‘win-win’ policy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More than 100,000 people in part-time work could face a benefit cut if they fail to properly look for more work, the Chancellor is set to announce in his mini-budget on Friday.

Among a range of measures set to be revealed by Kwasi Kwarteng is a significant shake-up of the welfare system, with claimants working up to 15 hours a week on the National Living Wage required to meet regularly with a work coach and to take “active steps” to increase earnings.

If they fail to do so, under the plan, their benefits could be reduced.

Billed by the Treasury as a gradual expansion, the move will be an increase from the incoming 12-hour threshold for a more intensive work search regime and is expected to take effect from January as part of the Universal Credit system.

Mr Kwarteng has described the policy as a “win-win”, pitching it as a way to fill 1.2 million job vacancies across the country.

Under the changes, claimants aged over 50 will also get extra support from work coaches, while the newly unemployed will receive nine months of targeted sessions.

The Treasury believes that rising economic inactivity among the over-50s is contributing to a shortage in the jobs market, driving up inflation and limiting growth.

A return to pre-pandemic economic activity among over-50s, according to a Government estimate, could boost GDP by up to one percentage point.

“Our jobs market is remarkably resilient, but it is not perfect. While unemployment is at its lowest rate for nearly 50 years, the high number of vacancies that still exist and inactivity in the labour market is limiting economic growth,” Mr Kwarteng said.

“We must get Britain working again. These gradual changes focus on getting people back into work and maximising the hours people take on to help grow the economy and raise living standards for all.

“It’s a win-win.

“It boosts incomes for families and helps businesses get the domestic workers they need, all while supporting economic growth.”

The latest announcement comes ahead of a mini-budget on Friday, at which Mr Kwarteng is due to set out details of the Government’s plans to boost growth and attract investment, including how it will pay for the energy price guarantee for households and businesses.

As well as reversing the hike in national insurance contributions and scrapping a planned increase in corporation tax, which Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised, it has been reported that the Chancellor will cut stamp duty in a further attempt to drive growth.

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith said of the plan: “Whether it’s increasing their hours in their current role, entering a new sector or switching careers, we want people of all ages and all stages to be able to progress into fulfilling careers.

“The expertise our dedicated DWP work coaches bring will help to drive this change by removing barriers to progression and opening up opportunities for training and building skills, to increase earnings.”

Labour was quick to respond to the plan, with the shadow work and pensions secretary making reference to a reported Conservative plan to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

“So Tory ministers think reason we have over a million vacancies is because the low paid aren’t working hard enough and need to be threatened with sanctions but bankers needs bumper bonuses,” Jonathan Ashworth tweeted.

“We need a serious plan to support people to return to work & increase labour supply,” he said.

