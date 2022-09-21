Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford ‘set to announce his resignation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford ‘set to announce his resignation’

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 12.47am Updated: September 22 2022, 2.09am
Transport for London (TfL) chief Andy Byford is reportedly set to announce he is stepping down as commissioner (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Transport for London (TfL) chief Andy Byford is reportedly set to announce he is stepping down as commissioner.

Sky News reports Mr Byford’s departure from the role, which he has held since 2020, is expected to be announced on Thursday morning.

It comes just weeks after Mr Byford helped deliver a deal with the Department for Transport over a funding package to help the service cope with potential lost revenue caused by uncertainty over post-pandemic demand.

Barking Riverside rail extension
Mr Byford (left) with London mayor Sadiq Khan (Yui Mok/PA)

TfL expects to receive around £1.2 billion of funding from the Government until the end of March 2024 to help, should passenger numbers not recover at the budgeted rate.

However London mayor Sadiq Khan warned a “significant funding gap” remained, and on Wednesday announced £500m would be made available to help TfL make up for any shortfall between now and when the Government funding deal expires.

Sky reports Mr Byford notified Mr Khan of his intention to resign several months ago, and he is expected to leave before the end of the year.

Nick Rogers, GLA Conservatives transport spokesperson, said news of Mr Byford’s resignation puts Mr Khan’s mayoralty “in chaos”.

He said: “Last month, evidence of his poor conduct towards the former Met Police commissioner came to light. Now he has lost his TfL commissioner, who was forced to spend two years navigating the mayor’s needless political games over the TfL deal.

“Andy Byford deserves our gratitude for his hard work managing TfL; his departure is the city’s loss. London, however, deserves a new mayor.”

On top of the pandemic, the 57-year-old steered the organisation through a number of substantial challenges including massive industrial action, delivery of the £19 billion Elizabeth line, and an influx into the capital of thousands of passengers for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and to pay their respects after her death.

