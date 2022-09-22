Transport for London boss Andy Byford quits after funding deal secured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Transport for London boss Andy Byford quits after funding deal secured

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 10.19am Updated: September 22 2022, 10.49am
Transport for London boss Andy Byford will leave the organisation at the end of October (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Transport for London boss Andy Byford will leave the organisation at the end of October (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Transport for London (TfL) boss Andy Byford will leave the organisation at the end of October.

The organisation said Mr Byford – who became transport commissioner in June 2020 – will “resume life in the United States” and is “closing out a 33-year public service career”.

TfL’s chief operating officer Andy Lord will take on the role of commissioner on an interim basis.

The two main priorities Mr Byford set out at the start of his period in charge – opening the Elizabeth line without more delays and leading TfL out of the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic – have been achieved, according to the transport body.

Barking Riverside rail extension
Mr Byford (left) with London mayor Sadiq Khan (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Byford, who was previously the boss of New York’s public transport system, said: “It has been a huge privilege to have served as commissioner, back where I first started as a station foreman.

“I have been blessed to have had such an amazing transport and public service journey, and now is the right time to bow out and resume life in the US with my wife.”

Mr Byford described the opening of the Elizabeth line in May as “without doubt the highlight of my career”.

It was “made truly poignant” by being one of the last major events attend by the Queen, he said.

“It was an honour to meet her, and an honour to oversee the transport arrangements for the ceremonial events to mark her passing.”

Mr Byford helped TfL secure a £1.2 billion long-term funding package from the Department for Transport (DfT) in August.

He said this means he can “leave with TfL set fair to move positively into the future”.

The agreement was only reached after months of tough negotiations between TfL and the DfT.

After the deal was announced, London mayor Sadiq Khan said it was “far from ideal” and warned TfL has a £740 million funding gap in its budget, with fare increases and service cuts under consideration alongside efficiency savings.

Mr Byford said he “hugely appreciated the support of the mayor”, adding that they “navigated some dark days through the toughest period in TfL’s history”.

Mr Khan said the outgoing commissioner “deserves huge thanks for his hard work and dedication”.

He went on: “Andy has provided Londoners with an exceptional service and his work has ensured that despite the challenges we have faced, our public transport network remains world class.”

He added: “I want to thank Andy Byford for his service to Londoners and, as he and his wife move back to the United States, I wish them all the very best”.

