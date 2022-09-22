Energy support for businesses will continue after six months, Rees-Mogg insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Energy support for businesses will continue after six months, Rees-Mogg insists

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 12.03pm
Jacob Rees-Mogg (House of Commons/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg (House of Commons/PA)

Energy support will be available to businesses next year, with the current “broad brush” policy replaced by a targeted approach, the Business Secretary has said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted there would be further support after April 1, after announcing the Government would for the next six months foot part of the rocketing energy bills faced by businesses, charities, schools and hospitals.

In the Commons, the Business Secretary said a planned three-month review of the measures will be an opportunity to decide which organisations will need continuing support after April.

Alison Thewliss
Alison Thewliss (Jane Barlow/PA)

SNP MP Alison Thewliss (Glasgow Central) told MPs a meat manufacturer in her constituency had been quoted a 345% increase in its electricity costs.

She said: “While I appreciate what his plans may be to help them in the next six months, what can he offer them after the end of that six months, because a 345% increase in just electricity costs could put this business under?”

Mr Rees-Mogg responded: “We have done this on a completely broad brush basis because at the moment that’s the right thing to do, it’s needed urgently.

“However, we do need to examine exactly who ought to benefit in a review and then have that announced in plenty of time for April 1 to see what level of support is needed for the longer term.”

He had earlier told the Commons: “The three-month review is taking place to work out who will need support to ensure that support is properly targeted.

“What has been done at the moment is an immediate response to an extreme crisis to benefit everybody. But not everybody necessarily needs the same level of support.”

Mr Rees-Mogg would not say when further detail about Government plans for off-grid energy consumers would be announced, when asked by Conservative former minister Julian Smith.

“What we are looking at is the comparables because the heating oil price has not risen as much as the gas price, and we need to be fair to all users, and we are working on that currently,” he said.

He did set out a “broad timeframe” to help businesses in Northern Ireland with rising energy costs before the end of October.

Ian Paisley
Ian Paisley (House of Commons/PA)

DUP MP Ian Paisley (North Antrim) told the Commons: “Thousands of businesses in Northern Ireland are small and medium-sized enterprises. They actually can’t wait now for legislation.

“So I am wondering if he can now commit to an emergency instrument or provision before December of this year?”

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “This House, when called upon, can act remarkably swiftly.

“The intention is that we should introduce legislation in October, and pass it by the end of October, and that it should take effect from October 1, to ensure that non-domestic users in the whole of the United Kingdom are helped, but that everybody in Northern Ireland should be helped as well.

“That is the broad timeframe and I hope that the House will co-operate with that timetable because obviously that is necessary for expedited legislation.”

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds welcomed the Government’s “conversion” to the freezing of energy prices, but added: “We must all acknowledge, for too many companies, this news will already have come too late to save them.”

He also questioned how the support would be paid for, telling MPs: “This Government says it cannot cost this package. But it’s clearly expensive.

“This Government says it can cut taxes, increase spending, increase borrowing and magically pay for that through higher growth that after 12 years in office has completely eluded them.

“This is fantasy economics and is a threat to British businesses and the financial stability of this country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

A general view of a Travelodge hotel (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Travelodge set to recruit hundreds of housekeeping staff
Mortgage borrowers whose deal directly tracks the base rate will see their payments increase by around £49 per month on average, adding up to nearly £600 annually, as a result of Thursday’s Bank of England base rate hike (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Interest rate jump ‘will add nearly £600 per year on average to some mortgages’
Holidaymakers are being urged to use unspent vouchers worth £30 million before they lose financial protection next week (Liam McBurney/PA)
Travellers urged to use £30m of unspent vouchers
Newspaper tycoon Lord Rothermere will become the chief executive of Daily Mail group after taking the publisher private at the end of last year (Finnbarr Webster/ PA)
Lord Rothermere to take over as chief executive of Daily Mail owner
The Bank of England, in the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)
UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008
Banking and credit issues attracted the most complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service in the first half of this year (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Banking and credit behind majority of complaints made to financial ombudsman
The IFS has said that the mini-budget looked set to be the biggest tax giveaway for more than 30 years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Average earners £500 worse off despite Government aid say economists
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Lidl increases pay rates for all store and warehouse workers
Communication Workers Union strike outside BT offices in Kingston upon Thames in August (Alamy)
999 call service workers to join fresh strikes at BT and Openreach
(Jacob King/PA)
Households get notice of vastly increased energy bills days before payment due

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column Picture shows; Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
LYNNE HOGGAN: Denying they skipped The Queue is a bad look for Holly and…
0
To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0
The Taco Bell staff on Reform Street welcomed their first customers on Thursday.
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
0
Railings that were damaged in the incident.
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0

Editor's Picks