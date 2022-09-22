UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 12.17pm Updated: September 22 2022, 12.59pm
The Bank of England, in the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England, in the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.

The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.

It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.

A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25% – their highest since November 2008 – from 1.75%, in an effort to grapple big increases in the cost of living.

In committee minutes, it said the “tight labour with wage growth and domestic inflation” above targets called for a “forceful response”.

Nevertheless, the hike was below the expectations of the financial markets, who had predicted a 0.75 percentage point hike in line with the rate increase announced by US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The MPC came to the decision after five members of the nine-strong board voted for the 0.5 percentage point increase, including Governor of the Bank Andrew Bailey.

Three members – Jonathan Haskel, Catherine Mann and Dave Ramsden – voted in favour of a 0.75 percentage point rise, while on member – Swati Dhingra – called for a 0.25 percentage point increase.

The decision to lift rates is a bid to keep inflation under control. It is the best tool that the Bank of England has to steer inflation – currently at 9.9% – back to its 2% target.

In the September meeting, the MPC also said inflation is now not due to soar as high as previously expected after Government announced plans to freeze energy prices for households earlier this month.

Bank of England stability report
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is now set to peak at “just under 11%” in October. This would mark the highest inflation the UK has witnessed since January 1982.

In its previous meeting in August, the Bank of England warned that inflation was likely to peak at 13.3% and the country would witness five consecutive quarters of recession.

However, the Bank’s MPC has witnessed a hectic political period in the seven weeks since last meeting which has seen Liz Truss appointed Prime Minister, with her new Government revealing energy support for consumers and businesses.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is also due to announce new fiscal measures, dubbed the Growth Plan, on Friday. The Bank said it will consider the impact of this plan at its next MPC meeting.

The Bank also voted unanimously to reduce quantitative easing by £80 billion over the next 12 months to £758 billion.

The MPC was originally set to announce its decision on Thursday September 15, but delayed this for a week due to the Queen’s death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

A general view of a Travelodge hotel (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Travelodge set to recruit hundreds of housekeeping staff
Mortgage borrowers whose deal directly tracks the base rate will see their payments increase by around £49 per month on average, adding up to nearly £600 annually, as a result of Thursday’s Bank of England base rate hike (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Interest rate jump ‘will add nearly £600 per year on average to some mortgages’
Holidaymakers are being urged to use unspent vouchers worth £30 million before they lose financial protection next week (Liam McBurney/PA)
Travellers urged to use £30m of unspent vouchers
Newspaper tycoon Lord Rothermere will become the chief executive of Daily Mail group after taking the publisher private at the end of last year (Finnbarr Webster/ PA)
Lord Rothermere to take over as chief executive of Daily Mail owner
Banking and credit issues attracted the most complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service in the first half of this year (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Banking and credit behind majority of complaints made to financial ombudsman
The IFS has said that the mini-budget looked set to be the biggest tax giveaway for more than 30 years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Average earners £500 worse off despite Government aid say economists
Jacob Rees-Mogg (House of Commons/PA)
Energy support for businesses will continue after six months, Rees-Mogg insists
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Lidl increases pay rates for all store and warehouse workers
Communication Workers Union strike outside BT offices in Kingston upon Thames in August (Alamy)
999 call service workers to join fresh strikes at BT and Openreach
(Jacob King/PA)
Households get notice of vastly increased energy bills days before payment due

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column Picture shows; Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
LYNNE HOGGAN: Denying they skipped The Queue is a bad look for Holly and…
0
To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0
The Taco Bell staff on Reform Street welcomed their first customers on Thursday.
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
0
Railings that were damaged in the incident.
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0

Editor's Picks