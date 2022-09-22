Councils facing ‘huge’ costs from wage bills and energy, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Councils facing ‘huge’ costs from wage bills and energy, MSPs told

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 12.33pm
A Holyrood committee heard from a number of groups (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Holyrood committee heard from a number of groups (Jane Barlow/PA)

Councils are facing “huge” costs as a result of rising wage bills and energy inflation, MSPs have been told.

Sarah Watters, director of resources at local government body Cosla, said there was a “mismatch” between what councils could afford and the external pressures they are facing.

On Thursday, Holyrood’s Covid Recovery Committee heard evidence from a number of groups about the Scottish Government’s coronavirus recovery strategy.

Ms Watters said: “Not only is demand for services increasing because of all the crises that are out there: in social care, business support all sorts of areas; actually the cost of providing services because of inflationary pressures is huge.”

Councils and their associated services are “huge” users of energy, she added.

Ms Watters continued: “I think a very live issue is pay inflation, for Cosla that is a very live issue.

“We’ve got to realise that there is a mismatch between what we are able to offer our workforce and what’s happening in the external context.

“And I think what we’re going to see is that ripple right through the whole supply chain of local government.”

Cost of living crisis
Inflationary pressures are said to be one of the biggest issues for the Scottish Government (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The increase in the “real living wage” was welcome but would also add to costs for councils, she said.

Hourly rates under the voluntary scheme are rising by £1 to £10.90 across the UK and by 90p to £11.95 in London.

Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, also addressed the committee, saying inflationary pressures were “one of the biggest issues the Scottish Government are facing”.

For some organisations, the difficulties due to the pandemic have “paled” in comparison to the current inflation pressure and what is expected over the winter, he said.

She expected the Chancellor’s mini budget, due to be announced on Friday, would not contain as much detail as a normal Budget.

Alfrun Tryggvadottir of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) told the committee that other European countries are facing similar challenges to Scotland.

She highlighted the importance of spending reviews to analyse whether Government spending was providing benefit to citizens.

Scotland and the UK’s spending review processes are different from the OECD’s definition, as they are linked to the budget-setting system, she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Sir John Hayes giving his tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in the House of Commons. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022 (UK Parliament/Andy Bailey/PA)
Cries of approval meet suggestion for Queen statue in Trafalgar Square
Mortgage borrowers whose deal directly tracks the base rate will see their payments increase by around £49 per month on average, adding up to nearly £600 annually, as a result of Thursday’s Bank of England base rate hike (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Interest rate jump ‘will add nearly £600 per year on average to some mortgages’
A group of people thought to be migrants arrive in Dungeness, Kent on Thursday September 22 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Channel crossings to the UK in 2022 pass 30,000
(Tim Goode/PA)
More families becoming homeless or threatened with homelessness
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Liz Truss risks Tory backlash over end to fracking ban
The Bank of England, in the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)
UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008
The UK has secured the release of five Britons by working with Ukrainian authorities and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Five Britons captured by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine ‘return to the UK’
The IFS has said that the mini-budget looked set to be the biggest tax giveaway for more than 30 years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Average earners £500 worse off despite Government aid say economists
Jacob Rees-Mogg (House of Commons/PA)
Energy support for businesses will continue after six months, Rees-Mogg insists
Health Secretary Therese Coffey (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary pledges to be patient ‘champion’ over GP access

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column Picture shows; Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
LYNNE HOGGAN: Denying they skipped The Queue is a bad look for Holly and…
0
To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0
The Taco Bell staff on Reform Street welcomed their first customers on Thursday.
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
0
Railings that were damaged in the incident.
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0

Editor's Picks