Up to £50m to be made available to increase housing for Ukrainian refugees

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 1.45pm
Up to £50 million will be made available to increase housing for those coming to Scotland from Ukraine (Victoria Jones/PA)
Up to £50 million will be made available to increase housing for those coming to Scotland from Ukraine (Victoria Jones/PA)

Councils and registered social landlords will be able to apply for funding from the Scottish Government to bring properties into use for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Scotland.

Up to £50 million will be made available through the Ukraine Longer-Term Resettlement Fund in a bid to increase the supply of housing for those fleeing the war in their home country.

The fund looks to assist in refurbishing properties that otherwise would not be up for let.

There will then be an option to rent the homes for up to three years – in line with visa length – after which some will continue to be available as social rented homes.

Neil Gray, the minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, said: “We are providing sanctuary to more displaced people per head of population than any other part of the UK.

“Over the past seven months more than 18,411 have arrived into the UK with a sponsor located in Scotland. This exceeds our initial commitment to support and welcome 3,000 people and we are proud we have been able to provide a place of safety.

“We don’t want people spending any longer than necessary in temporary accommodation so we are working hard to find longer-term, sustainable accommodation.

“We have been working closely with local authorities and social landlords on proposals which could help meet the longer-term needs of displaced people from Ukraine.

“This fund will boost the supply of homes by bringing empty properties back into use across the country.”

