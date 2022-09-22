Accusations over poor census communications don’t withstand scrutiny, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Accusations over poor census communications don’t withstand scrutiny, MSPs told

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 1.47pm
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson appeared before the Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson appeared before the Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Accusations of poor communication of the census “do not stand up to any fair scrutiny”, the minister responsible for the survey has said.

The 2022 census has been criticised for failing to meet its 94% response rate target nationally, with just 87.9% returning the form.

As a result of the response rate, the Scottish Government twice extended the deadline for returns.

Despite the low turnout, census officials say robust data will still be produced.

Appearing before the Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee on Thursday, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said the final cost of the census was £144.6 million, less than the £148 million previously quoted.

There was a “significant targeted effort” attempting to increase return rates in places where they were lowest, the Constitution Secretary said.

Mr Robertson said there had been 561 TV adverts run to raise awareness of the census, which he said were seen by 68% of the adult population who reported seeing the ad once and 51% who reported seeing it at least three times.

A further 11,873 radio ads were also run, he added.

“The idea that the census was not communicated or not communicated effectively just does not stand up to any fair scrutiny,” he said.

But the minister said there was a “disconnect” between the “full spectrum communication” from government on the census and the proportion of the population that was “extremely difficult to reach”.

Mr Robertson went on to say that lessons should be learned from the census to boost future response rates.

He added: “Is there more that can be done? No doubt.

“But we would definitely not want people on the committee and elsewhere to be under the impression that there was not a significant effort across all means to try to get the maximum response rate in the census.

“There most certainly was.”

However, a study undertaken by the Scottish Government showed that 17% of the 1,200 people asked said they did not know about the census.

A further 35% reported they were too busy to provide information, 14% said they did not realise they had to fill in the census and less than 5% of people reported worries over privacy, a lack of trust in government, issues over the nature of some of the questions, and access paper copies of the census return form.

