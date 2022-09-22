Rees-Mogg says Putin funded some of the ‘opposition to fracking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Rees-Mogg says Putin funded some of the ‘opposition to fracking’

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 1.51pm Updated: September 22 2022, 6.17pm
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg accused fracking opponents of ‘hysteria’ and ‘ludditery’ (House of Commons/PA)
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg accused fracking opponents of ‘hysteria’ and ‘ludditery’ (House of Commons/PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed there have been widely reported stories that opposition to fracking has been funded by the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Business Secretary’s comments came as he was answering questions in the Commons on the lifting of the moratorium on shale gas extraction.

Mr Rees-Mogg told MPs he is “well aware” there are people who are opposed to fracking, but noted “some of the opposition” has been funded by Mr Putin’s regime.

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband accused him on Twitter of making an “absolutely outrageous slur”.

Labour’s Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, told the lower chamber: “One thing I think the Secretary of State is perhaps not aware of, is the strength of opposition to fracking in communities like mine in Lancashire.”

She went on: “There is no public support for fracking. So I’d like to ask the Secretary of State if he can be very clear to my constituents in Lancaster and Fleetwood whether or not they will be given decision on whether or not fracking happens in Lancashire?”

The Business Secretary replied: “I’m well aware that there have been objections to fracking, but I would also note that there have been stories widely reported that some of the opposition to … fracking has been funded by Mr Putin’s regime.”

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband tweeted shortly afterwards: “Absolutely outrageous slur by Jacob Rees-Mogg that people who object to fracking are funded by Putin.

“Shameful and disgraceful.”

Sunday Morning
Ed Miliband said Jacob Rees-Moggs comments were shameful and disgraceful (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

During the urgent question, which was raised by Mr Miliband, Mr Rees-Mogg also accused fracking opponents of “hysteria” and “ludditery”.

“The hysteria about seismic activity, I think, fails to understand that the Richter scale is a logarithmic scale”, he said.

He added: “This (fracking) is of such importance, and it is sheer ludditery that opposes it.”

On the issue of financial compensation, Mr Rees-Mogg told MPs he does not have a “formal thing” to announce but repeatedly stressed the need for it to encourage areas to allow fracking.

He said: “The last time we discussed fracking, the idea was communities would be delighted if they got £10 for the village hall.

“I don’t think that’s the right way to do it, it needs to be direct to the individuals who are affected, and I’ve had preliminary discussions with the Chancellor, but I don’t have a formal thing to announce.”

Earlier, he told MPs: “We should not be ashamed of paying people who are going to be the ones who don’t get the immediate benefit of the gas but have the disruption.”

On Thursday evening, Government minister Robert Jenrick appeared to distance himself from Mr Rees-Mogg’s claims about opposition to fracking.

“I don’t know what evidence there is that opposition groups have been funded by the Kremlin,” he said.

“What I think he may have been trying to articulate is that it is absolutely essential we have energy security as a country and one of the roots to that is to broaden and diversify our domestic energy production and fracking is one crucial element in that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Retail bosses have welcomed plans to reintroduce tax-free shopping in the UK for global tourists (Alamy/PA)
Retail bosses hail return of tax-free shopping for international tourists
(Alamy/PA)
‘Punitive’ benefits policy will cause ‘significant distress’, say charities
The figures were released on Friday (Paul Faith/PA)
Suspected drug deaths in first six months of year 22% lower than last year
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street before delivering his mini-budget (PA)
New budget will ’embed unfairness’ across the UK, says Welsh finance minister
HMS Westminster firing Harpoon missiles at ex-USS Boone (MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
Navy and RAF use high-powered weaponry to sink warship in exercise
Government promises to make it easier to build wind farms in England (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government promises to make it easier to build wind farms in England
Conservative chair of the Treasury Select Committee Mel Stride was responding to the Chancellor’s financial statement (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Tory Treasury Committee chair flags ‘vast void at centre’ of statement
Anthony Barber, Chancellor of the Exchequer, under Edward Heath (PA)
Kwarteng package has ‘biggest tax cuts since 1972’, says leading economist
Kwasi Kwarteng said he is happy to “engage” with a call to cut fuel duty as MPs sought a steer from the Chancellor on a wide range of tax and spend questions (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng says he is happy to ‘engage’ with Tory MP’s call to cut…
SNP MSP John Mason has been vocal on his opinions about abortion (Katie Collins/PA)
John Mason: I still think it is important to state my position on abortion

More from The Courier

One of the temporary 40mph signs on the Kingsway
'Confusing' Kingsway speed stickers still up because they're too sticky - but lower limit…
0
Stevie Crawford will take charge of East fife one final time this weekend.
New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last…
0
Lowther was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
'Morally depraved' serial rapist from Fife branded jailed for 12 years
Cases are continuing to fall across Tayside and Fife.
Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a…
0
The benches were installed in memory of Hazel's son Cole.
Mother's sadness as son's memorial benches removed from Fife's Lochore Meadows
0
Liam Fox impressed as interim Dundee United boss
Liam Fox named Dundee United head coach on two-year deal as ex Scotland striker…
0

Editor's Picks