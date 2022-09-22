Health Secretary pledges to tackle GP access and keep A&E target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Health Secretary pledges to tackle GP access and keep A&E target

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 2.29pm Updated: September 22 2022, 6.11pm
Health and Social Care Secretary Therese Coffey (left) during her visit to The Marven Surgery in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Health and Social Care Secretary Therese Coffey (left) during her visit to The Marven Surgery in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Health Secretary has promised a “laser-like” focus on NHS problems as she set out plans for patients to see a GP within two weeks and committed to keeping the four hour A&E target.

Therese Coffey told MPs that “most of the time patients have a great experience but we must not paper over the problems we face”, as she noted “too much variation in the access and care people receive across the country”.

The Our Plan for Patients laid before Parliament means patients will be able to see how well their GP practice performs compared with others, potentially allowing them to join a different one.

The Health Secretary said a range of workers – such as pharmacists, GP assistants and advanced nurse practitioners – will be used to ease the burden on GPs, while urgent cases should be seen on the same day.

In her speech to MPs, Ms Coffey also pledged her commitment to the four-hour A&E target for people to be admitted, transferred or discharged.

The target has not been met since 2015. There have been four prime ministers in that time.

Ms Coffey said she recently endured a wait of nearly nine hours in A&E, adding: “I can absolutely say there will be no changes to the target for a four-hour wait in A&E.

“I believe it matters, and I’ll give you a personal experience recently.

“Just in July I went to A&E, I waited nearly nine hours myself to see a doctor and I still didn’t get any treatment.

“I was asked to go back the next day, so I went to a different hospital just three miles away and I was seen and treated appropriately.

“That’s the sort of variation that we’re seeing across the NHS.”

On ambulances being stuck outside hospitals for hours because they are unable to hand over patients, she pledged “a laser-like focus on handover delays”.

NHS and social care plans
Therese Coffey (left) speaks to Dr Sheila Neogi during her visit to The Marven Surgery in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She said 45% of ambulance handover delays are occurring in 15 NHS hospital trusts.

She said: “The local NHS will be in intensive work with those trusts to create more capacity in hospitals, the equivalent of 7,000 more beds by this winter, through a combination of freeing up beds with a focus on discharge, and people also staying at home and being monitored remotely through the sort of technology that played such an important role during the pandemic.”

Ms Coffey said a £500 million fund would enable medically fit people to be discharged from hospital more quickly, supporting them to receive care in the community or their own homes instead.

The number of 999 and NHS 111 call handlers will also be increased to answer calls more quickly, she told MPs.

Wes Streeting
Wes Streeting (James Manning/PA)

Ms Coffey also said the Government will be “exploring the creation of an ambulance auxiliary service”.

She said the NHS “will need a true national endeavour”, adding that she wanted to draw on the “energy and enthusiasm” of people who volunteered during the pandemic.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting criticised Ms Coffey’s “Sesame Street” plan as he questioned how the Government will make it easier for patients to see a GP.

He told the House of Commons: “She says patients will be able to get a GP appointment within two weeks – her party scrapped the guarantee of an appointment within two days that Labour introduced when we were in government, and she made it clear this morning that this isn’t a guarantee at all, merely an expectation.

“What is the consequence if GPs don’t meet her expectation? Well, as we heard on the radio this morning, her message to patients is ‘get on your bike and find a new GP’. Are patients supposed to be grateful for this?”

The Royal College of GPs said it had not been consulted on the plans, and league tables will not “improve access or standards of care”.

The King’s Fund said GPs were struggling with demand and “setting new expectations and targets will not suddenly increase the capacity in general practice”.

Helen Buckingham, director of strategy at the Nuffield Trust think tank, said: “The truth is that we are chronically short of GPs, with the number of GPs per person in England falling year after year.

“Targets don’t create any more doctors.”

The Our Plan for Patients document sets out how NHS pension rules will be changed to “retain more experienced NHS staff and remove the barriers to staff returning from retirement”.

It said: “New retirement flexibilities will include a partial retirement option for staff to draw on their pension and continue building it while working more flexibly, allowing retired staff to build more pension if returning to service.”

Work will also be done to reduce the risk of NHS staff facing annual allowance tax charges as a result of high inflation.

Retired or partially retired staff should be able to work without having pension benefits reduced or suspended, it said.

NHS and social care plans
Ms Coffey said a £500 million fund would enable medically fit people to be discharged from hospital more quickly (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“By 2023 all trusts will also be required to offer pensions recycling, meaning employer pension contributions can be offered in cash instead of as an addition to pension funds, helping retain senior staff who have reached the lifetime allowance for tax-free pension saving,” it said.

The Government has also pledged to address variation in dental care and tackle “dental deserts”, saying it will make it easier for dentists who trained overseas to practice in the NHS.

The number of call handlers will rise to 4,800 on NHS 111 and 2,500 on 999 by December, according to the plan.

Later, during a visit to a surgery, Ms Coffey responded to former health secretary Jeremy Hunt’s comments that while there was “much to welcome” in the new announcement, the “NHS (and GPs) need more targets like a hole in the head”.

Asked directly about the comments, she said: “I’m very conscious that Jeremy was health secretary for many years and of course is well-versed and experienced in this regard.

“I think it’s important to have the priorities for the patients, and getting an appointment is one of the main frustrations that many people have raised with me and the Prime Minister over the summer.”

Asked a similar question on BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, junior health minister Robert Jenrick said that plans for patients to see a GP within two weeks is an “expectation”, not a “target”.

“This isn’t a target in the sense that it is something that is mandated to GPs, but it is an expectation. I think that’s fair to make.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Shaun Pinner’s family (Pinner family/PA)
It has been harrowing time, says family of Briton freed by Russian-backed forces
Five men held by Russian separatists have been freed (Yui Mok/PA)
Britons freed by Russian-backed forces hailed as ‘defenders of democracy’
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Victoria Jones/PA)
Foreign Secretary urges countries to reject Putin’s ‘sham referenda’ in Ukraine
The Department for Work and Pensions has said it remains on track to deliver one-off £150 cost-of-living payments for people with disabilities (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
DWP ‘on track’ with £150 cost-of-living payments to people with disabilities
Fracking was paused in 2019 following worries about earthquakes in west Lancashire and the Government said it would be guided by the science before it was allowed to restart (PA)
‘Wrong kind of shale’ and 280m years too late: Geologists react to fracking move
Conservative former prime minister Boris Johnson (Oli Scarff/PA)
Boris Johnson inadvertently thanks Vladimir Putin for ‘inspirational leadership’
Torsten Bell was speaking to the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government should allow OBR’s economic forecast at mini-budget, MPs told
Jamie Hepburn (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)
Independent review of skills development system in Scotland launched
Interest rates have been lifted but what does this mean for UK households? (Geoff Caddick/PA)
Why has the Bank of England raised interest rates, and what does it mean?
The Bank of England’s latest interest rate hike was smaller than expected in financial markets (PA)
More rate hikes ‘on the cards as tax cuts set to add to inflation…

More from The Courier

Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
0
Health and Social Care Secretary Therese Coffey (left) during her visit to The Marven Surgery in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV…
0
The Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry.
Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack
1

Editor's Picks