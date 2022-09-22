Calls for Liz Truss to honour pledge to put £13bn into social care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls for Liz Truss to honour pledge to put £13bn into social care

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 12.05am
On the campaign trail, Liz Truss pledged to put £13 billion into social care (Alamy/PA)
On the campaign trail, Liz Truss pledged to put £13 billion into social care (Alamy/PA)

Councils are calling on the Prime Minister to honour her promise to put billions into social care as Government plans to scrap the newly introduced National Insurance levy were confirmed.

Ahead of his mini-budget on Friday, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the tax hike – introduced to pay for social care and tackle the NHS backlog – will be reversed from November 6.

Earlier this week, Liz Truss said her “first priority” on social care is properly funding it over the winter because there are “too many” people staying in hospital due to a lack of spaces.

On the campaign trail, she pledged to put £13 billion into social care.

It comes as Health and Social Care Secretary Therese Coffey on Thursday announced a £500 million social care discharge fund which she described as a “down payment” pending the development of longer-term plans.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said £6 billion is needed immediately to increase care worker pay, meet demographic and inflationary pressures and stabilise the provider market, with the rest needed “urgently”.

Councillor David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s community wellbeing board, said: “The new PM can make a dramatic improvement to the lives of hundreds of thousands of people by delivering on this promise.

“This injection of funds is exactly what the sector needs to come back fighting fit and ensure it is stable and effective in these turbulent times.

“Social care’s lack of capacity to deliver the care that people need to live their life is being seen in higher waiting lists and people not getting the care they need, with impacts on the NHS. The Government needs to step in now.

“If it doesn’t, we can expect one of the most challenging winters in recent times, with severe knock-on effects that will continue to significantly impact on people and their loved ones.”

The Independent Care Group, which represents providers in York and North Yorkshire, called for the Government to make a “fresh start” on social care reform.

Chairman Mike Padgham said the mini-budget must set out how the Government will fund the long-term reform of the sector, as well as provide measures to help care homes and homecare providers survive the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “We need urgent help now and reform further ahead.

“Care can’t close, it can’t economise any more than it already has, it has to keep going, keep helping people and keep supporting the NHS.

“We have reached a point where we can’t keep going any longer.”

With a new Prime Minister and Health and Social Care Secretary in place, he added: “It is time for a fresh, bold new start on tackling the crisis in social care – they have been talking the talk, now let’s see them walk the walk.”

Earlier this week the County Councils Network (CCN), which represents 36 mainly Conservative councils, also called on Ms Truss to honour her commitment.

It said services face a “perfect storm” of staffing shortages, fewer available beds, higher costs, and rising demand, meaning people are waiting for longer for care, at a time when there is the perception that social care has been “fixed” by the reforms already announced.

It warned that the cost-of-living crisis could add £3.7 billion to the costs of delivering social care – more than double the expected rise.

