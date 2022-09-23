Repealing EU laws poses ‘significant risk’ to food standards, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Repealing EU laws poses ‘significant risk’ to food standards, says watchdog

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 10.38am
Food Standards Scotland has warned the Bill would remove consumer protections relating to food that have existed in the UK for many years (Aaron Chown/PA)
Food Standards Scotland has warned the Bill would remove consumer protections relating to food that have existed in the UK for many years (Aaron Chown/PA)

Scottish consumers have been cautioned over the potential for “major” impacts on food safety and standards if legislation on retained EU law is progressed in its current form.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) issued the warning after Thursday’s publication of the Retained EU Law (Reform and Revocation) Bill in the House of Commons.

The Bill, announced in January, was introduced to assist in the easier amendment, replacement and repeal of retained EU law.

But it would also result in the removal of consumer protections relating to food which have existed in Scotland and the rest of the UK for “many years”, the FSS said.

Currently, retained EU law requires businesses to provide clear information on their food, as well as labels for allergens.

The use of decontaminants on meat, such as chlorine washes on chicken, is restricted, and there are maximum permitted levels of chemical contaminants in food set.

The law also requires businesses to maintain minimum levels of hygiene, including the recalling of food deemed unsafe.

The FSS is now calling for action to be taken before December 31 2023, when the safeguards are to disappear.

Heather Kelman, FSS chair, said: “At the heart of what we do is our responsibility to protect Scottish consumers.

“This Bill, as it currently stands, poses a significant risk to Scotland’s ability to uphold the high safety and food standards which the public expects and deserves.

“Much of the legislation which could be repealed as a result of the sun-setting clause has been developed over the course of decades and with significant UK input and influence.

“It exists to ensure consumer safety through the protection of the most vulnerable and ensuring the food and feed which is on the market is safe.

“This Bill could lead to a significant hole where consumer protections sit. The purpose of regulators and regulations, especially in relation to food, is to protect consumers.

“This Bill confuses red tape with consumer protection and indicates that the latter is now less of a priority and of less importance than when we were in the EU.

“Whichever way consumers voted on Brexit, they did not vote for a race to the bottom of lower standards and a de-regulated landscape that reduces consumer protection.”

Editor's Picks