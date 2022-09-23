Chancellor’s economic plans will reward ‘already wealthy’, warns Rachel Reeves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Chancellor’s economic plans will reward ‘already wealthy’, warns Rachel Reeves

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 10.47am Updated: September 23 2022, 11.30am
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking after the mini-budget (House of Commons/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking after the mini-budget (House of Commons/PA)

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are two “desperate gamblers chasing a losing run” with an economic plan rewarding the “already wealthy”, according to shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The Labour frontbencher took aim at the Prime Minister and Chancellor as she warned the Government has served up a “menu without prices”, and questioned what Mr Kwarteng has “got to hide” by not allowing immediate independent forecasts of his plans.

She said Mr Kwarteng’s statement to the Commons had acted as a “comprehensive demolition” of the Conservatives’ record in power over the last 12 years.

Ms Reeves told MPs: “We have had six so-called plans for growth from the Conservatives since 2010 – here they are, a litany of failure every single one of them.”

She said the Government lacked a credible plan to deliver growth, adding: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor are like two desperate gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run.

“The argument peddled by the Chancellor isn’t a great new idea or a gamechanger, as the minister said, as much as they’d like us to think so.

“What this plan adds up to is to keep corporation tax where it is today, and take national insurance contributions back to where they were in March. Some new plan.”

She added: “It is all based on an outdated ideology that says if we simply reward those who are already wealthy, the whole of society will benefit.

“They have decided to replace levelling up with trickle down.

“As (US) president Biden said this week, he is sick and tired of trickle-down economics. And he is right to be. It is discredited, it is inadequate and it will not unleash the wave of investment that we need.”

Ms Reeves said the evidence shows low rates of corporation tax are “not the best way to boost investment and productivity”, adding that Labour would use targeted investment allowances and scrap “outdated and unfair business rates that harm our high streets and small businesses”.

Ms Reeves said it would be replaced with a “system fit for the 21st century”.

On home ownership, Ms Reeves said: “These stamp duty changes have been tried before.

“Last time the Government did it, a third of the people who benefited were buying a second home, a third home or a buy-to-let property.

“Is that really the best use of taxpayers’ money when borrowing and debt are already so high?”

She also said: “The Chancellor has made clear who his priorities are today – not a plan for growth, a plan to reward the already wealthy.

“A return to the trickle-down of the past, back to the future, not a brave new era.”

Ms Reeves criticised the Government for not having independent forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in connection with the statement, adding: “Never has a Government borrowed so much and explained so little.

“Economic institutions matter, yet this Government has undermined the Bank of England, sacked the respected permanent secretary at the Treasury and silenced the Office for Budget Responsibility.

“This is no way to build confidence, this is no way to build economic growth.”

Ms Reeves concluded by saying the Conservatives cannot solve the cost-of-living crisis, adding: “The Conservatives are the cost-of-living crisis. And the country cannot afford them any more.”

Mr Kwarteng said it was the “biggest fantasy I have ever heard” to suggest Labour believes in wealth creation.

He said: “You cannot grow the economy if you keep taxing families. You cannot grow the economy if you see business as the enemy,” adding “you cannot tax your way to prosperity”.

“You cannot help workers by increasing their taxes. And far from denigrating British workers, what our measures have done is, they are relieving burdens on our workers and our people.”

He added: “We’ve got to unshackle the creative energies of this country and that’s what we’re 100% focused on doing.”

The SNP’s Treasury spokeswoman Alison Thewliss said: “It is a plan for recession, for debt on an unsustainable trajectory and almost inevitable public-sector cuts to come.

“Actively choosing to permanently cut taxes and spend eye-watering sums to patch up a failed energy market while inflation soars, interest rates are hiked and recession looms, it will not create growth, it’ll create economic chaos.

“Nothing he has said today will provide any reassurance and give hope to ordinary people, folks struggling to get by in broken Britain.”

She added: “Scotland is looking for a different path. Scotland needs independence.”

The Chancellor said “what Scotland doesn’t need is reheated socialism from the SNP”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour pledges to use state-owned investment fund to ‘build British industry’
Mick Lynch, RMT (Jonathan Brady/PA)
RMT’s Mick Lynch describes first meeting with Transport Secretary as ‘positive’
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Chancellor hints more tax cuts are on the way
Ian Muir, president of the Dundee Institute of Architects.
Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president
8
Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to ‘usher in a decade of dynamism’ and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said their tax cuts were just the ‘first step towards igniting growth’ as the pair were forced to defend the controversial measures (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss vows ‘decade of dynamism’ in hint at more tax cuts
SNP MSP Gillian Martin says it is now time to make ‘serious plans’ to ensure bills are kept low (PA)
SNP calls on Truss to match £500m Just Transition Fund
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Liz Truss plans to loosen immigration rules in bid for growth
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Truss defends tax cuts in pursuit of ‘decade of dynamism’
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Government dismisses criticism of tax cuts as ‘politics of envy’
David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group (Issel Kato/AP)
World Bank boss says he will not quit over climate change remarks

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks