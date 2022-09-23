Chancellor’s statement welcomed by business but attacked by unions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Chancellor’s statement welcomed by business but attacked by unions

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 11.55am
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said work, not wealth, should be rewarded (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said work, not wealth, should be rewarded (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Business groups welcomed the Chancellor’s statement but unions were scathing, calling it “Robin Hood in reverse”.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said work, not wealth, should be rewarded, adding: “At the first opportunity, Liz Truss is holding down wages and lining the pockets of big corporations and City bankers.

“The party of pay cuts strikes again. This budget is Robin Hood in reverse.”

Tony Danker, CBI director-general, described it as a turning point for the economy.

“Like Covid, the energy crisis has meant Government has had to spend massively to protect people and businesses. That means we have no choice but to go for growth to afford it.

“Today is day one of a new UK growth approach. We must now use this opportunity to make it count and bring growth to every corner of the UK. Fifteen years of anaemic growth cannot be repeated.

“Taking action to get Britain’s economy moving again by beginning construction on transport and green infrastructure projects shows immediate delivery. Planning reform is long overdue.”

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “The Government has ditched levelling up for an all-out offensive to make the wealthiest even richer.

“In the middle of a huge cost-of-living crisis, this isn’t the time for economic experiments that are doomed to fail.”

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, said: “The Chancellor has clearly recognised that we are heading for very stormy waters in the face of eyewatering increases in energy and other costs, together with a difficult international environment.

“Industry will welcome today’s statement which, coming on the back of the support for energy, contains a number of positive measures to help shield viable companies from the worst impact of escalating costs and help protect jobs.

“The focus on prioritising growth with plans to speed up planning reforms, boost infrastructure and investment is especially welcome.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This mini-budget is unashamedly a budget for the rich, big business and the City – highest earners’ tax slashed, corporation tax slashed, investment bankers’ bonuses let rip.

“Billionaires and city bankers will once again be considering which tax haven they will stash their money in, whilst millions of ordinary families continue to struggle to make ends meet.”

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, said: “Putting business at the heart of delivering prosperity for the UK is always the right call, and the Chancellor’s focus on this will have landed well with employers all over the country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour pledges to use state-owned investment fund to ‘build British industry’
Mick Lynch, RMT (Jonathan Brady/PA)
RMT’s Mick Lynch describes first meeting with Transport Secretary as ‘positive’
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Chancellor hints more tax cuts are on the way
Ian Muir, president of the Dundee Institute of Architects.
Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president
8
Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to ‘usher in a decade of dynamism’ and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said their tax cuts were just the ‘first step towards igniting growth’ as the pair were forced to defend the controversial measures (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss vows ‘decade of dynamism’ in hint at more tax cuts
SNP MSP Gillian Martin says it is now time to make ‘serious plans’ to ensure bills are kept low (PA)
SNP calls on Truss to match £500m Just Transition Fund
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Liz Truss plans to loosen immigration rules in bid for growth
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Truss defends tax cuts in pursuit of ‘decade of dynamism’
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Government dismisses criticism of tax cuts as ‘politics of envy’
David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group (Issel Kato/AP)
World Bank boss says he will not quit over climate change remarks

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks